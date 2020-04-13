Menu
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Really Starting to Warm Up to Xavier McKinney at 18
Thread starter
Pandarilla
Start date
Today at 8:29 PM
Pandarilla
Second String
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
1,987
Reaction score
2,050
Today at 8:29 PM
#1
dnespins
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,310
Reaction score
1,544
41 minutes ago
#2
feel like we have to get a tackle that is ready to start over davenport week 1, and if we need 18 to do that, i'd rather go that direction and get some sort of chinn/delpit and swift/dobbins combo with 26/39.
illscriptures
We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,167
Reaction score
1,590
Location
Miami
40 minutes ago
#3
Or Grant Delpit. Both are really good and wouldn't mind either at that or 26.
traptses
Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,661
Reaction score
996
Location
Albany, NY
39 minutes ago
#4
He may not, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's there at 26
13marino13
Happy 20th Finheaven!
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
22,181
Reaction score
62,746
Location
State Hospital in Pa
30 minutes ago
#5
Pandarilla said:
Click to expand...
I also like him, good to see someone who actually wraps up a tackle, not too many get away from him...
Pandarilla
Second String
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
1,987
Reaction score
2,050
28 minutes ago
#6
Delpit would be nice as well, still eyeing Surtain Jr. next year, also...
Lot of good players. I'm just not that great at eyeing safety talent unless they're an obvious ball hawk, ala Hooker, or heavy hitter. I just like how he gets his man on the ground fast.
fishbanger
Phin fan since 1970!
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
1,822
Reaction score
141
Location
Orlando, Florida
28 minutes ago
#7
Love that pick at 18. Dallas might steal him.
