Reasons NOT To Do the DeShaun Watson Deal

-How do you let Chris Grier make this decision after all he has done? If we do this deal, it has to be a new highly competent GM pulling the trigger, then I would feel better about it. But we don't have a new GM, so that point is moot for now



-Is it Steve Ross making this decision? Do you want the moron owner doing this?



-If we decide to hire another GM at the end of the season, even with Watson here, who is going to want to come to a team with no draft picks? We will get another clown GM. Or likely this trade would just lock Grier into the job for awhile, which might be worse!



-This team also has holes everywhere, my guess even with DeShaun Watson you are looking at perpetual 10-7, or worse. Look at how bad Houston was last year, with Watson having a crazy good season



-DeShaun Watson going to like our dual OCs and RPO offense and no offensive line? Going to have to change everything once again. Then again that might be good news. Maybe just maybe with Watson here we could hire a legit OC, who Flores could then fire after one year



Shame it is even coming to this. This shouldnt even be an issue, all we had to do was draft Herbert or properly tank and we would have had Burrow at least (not Herbert but good enough on the right team). Just a disaster of an organization, no clue what to do. With Watson, our best case would seem to be 10-7 versus 7-10 or 6-11. More or less a different version of kissing your sister, just a slightly better looking one.



The offset is, we don’t do anything with the draft picks anyway, so I used to think no downside to giving up the picks. But a competent GM and organization could do something with the draft picks.



Basically you do this deal, it feels like we will be stuck with the same morons running the show forever. Grier will get a pass after this deal is done, and we probably won’t be bad enough to force the firings of Grier and others, but will never be good enough to go anywhere.



Sort of a cowardly way out of the whole problem. Just be OK enough to preserve an illusion.



Look at Matt Stafford with the Rams as opposed to in Detroit. Detroit never went anywhere with Stafford, but look at him in LA and LA now. There is a lot more to it than just the QB. QB has to be in the right situation. Dolphins just over-simplify things. Like adding “weapons” will somehow make Tua good, when Tua stinks no matter what and then on top of it they butchered the whole OL rendering it all irrelevant anyway.



There are no magic bullets. It needs to start with organizational capability we don’t seem to have. Again, look at Houston with DeShaun Watson, they never went anywhere. We will be no different.



All this will do is shut people up, because the team should be fine and have its moments. Maybe that is all Ross wants at this point – the last act of a desperate man who knows they will never get it right.