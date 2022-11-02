Reasons we'll be successful in Cold Weather

1) TT will be ready. I know its easier said than done because hes an island boy living in Miami and theres not many ways to prepare. Believe me, this man will be!! Remember though alot had to do with the scheme of things, his supporting cast, coaching, and the list just goes way down the line. Basically, the TEAM was already set up for failure.



2) MM will be ready. He knows we need to run the ball successful enough. Now Were already seeing it unfold. The run game/Mostert has been getting better each game and now its been upgraded with JWilson who adds more power and pass catching ability to create a RB duo that will cause fits the rest of the way. In the end, we all know that nightmare in Tennessee was mostly due to the lack of running the ball successfully, And trying to force a pass 3 out of 4 downs. That was totally silly.



3) Our defense will now begin to pressure a little more with just the front 4, without having to blitz, and allowing guys to drop back. The Good teams have this and now we have that opportunity to get in the faces of Mahomes and Allen.



4) Hill and Waddle is the recipe for short passing attack to compliment the run. We are still building the run game and this is what Tua will rely on as another version of it. If in the case we are having trouble establishing the run. He doesnt need to force anything downfield like he did in Tennessee. We all know that killed us big time.



5) Because of the above reasons, i see this Team coming together and playing with a higher level of confidence going into the last stretch. Alot has to do with mindset and knowing that you got what it takes. Every thing should follow, even in cold weather. But what am i to say, i live in Hawaii about 5 miles from where Tua is from lol!!!