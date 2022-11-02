 Reasons we'll be successful in Cold Weather | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reasons we'll be successful in Cold Weather

Yoodakine56

1) TT will be ready. I know its easier said than done because hes an island boy living in Miami and theres not many ways to prepare. Believe me, this man will be!! Remember though alot had to do with the scheme of things, his supporting cast, coaching, and the list just goes way down the line. Basically, the TEAM was already set up for failure.

2) MM will be ready. He knows we need to run the ball successful enough. Now Were already seeing it unfold. The run game/Mostert has been getting better each game and now its been upgraded with JWilson who adds more power and pass catching ability to create a RB duo that will cause fits the rest of the way. In the end, we all know that nightmare in Tennessee was mostly due to the lack of running the ball successfully, And trying to force a pass 3 out of 4 downs. That was totally silly.

3) Our defense will now begin to pressure a little more with just the front 4, without having to blitz, and allowing guys to drop back. The Good teams have this and now we have that opportunity to get in the faces of Mahomes and Allen.

4) Hill and Waddle is the recipe for short passing attack to compliment the run. We are still building the run game and this is what Tua will rely on as another version of it. If in the case we are having trouble establishing the run. He doesnt need to force anything downfield like he did in Tennessee. We all know that killed us big time.

5) Because of the above reasons, i see this Team coming together and playing with a higher level of confidence going into the last stretch. Alot has to do with mindset and knowing that you got what it takes. Every thing should follow, even in cold weather. But what am i to say, i live in Hawaii about 5 miles from where Tua is from lol!!!
 
There’s going to be bad weather games that impact our speed advantage and passing attack.

Miami needs to prove they can run on and score points with their ground attack against good defenses.

It’s a new offense and running game, but I certainly haven’t seen that enough to have confidence yet.
 
I'm a show me 1st person
 
Hill and Waddle can be deployed in a lot of ways that don’t require throwing the ball downfield. In bad weather, I think we’ll see a lot of reverses, pitches, WR screens, and other ways to get them the ball around the line of scrimmage to let them stretch the field horizontally.
 
Yes i agree, and notice how we havent seen too much of reverses. Its being saved for rainy days lol
 
We're seeing signs of the running game coming together. The addition of Jeff Wilson should help. The running game is so critical as the weather gets colder and this is definitely still a question mark for Miami.

But with the talent in the passing game, it's hard not to lean on that. I think we'll start to see more balance.

As to MM, he's been to the super bowl as an assistant so he knows what that looks like.

Moving forward, I want to see the team play more disciplined. MM and staff need to nail that down.
 
I'm uncomfortable with the absolutes. I agree with your statements, but I would say . . .
TT SHOULD be ready
MM SHOULD be ready
Our defense SHOULD now begin
Hill and Waddle SHOULD be the recipe

I think the pieces are there. They need to perform
 
Airing it out in the snow or rain makes little to no sense. We will run the ball and do a lot of dump offs. You play based on the circumstances and situation. You adjust. Sun Tzu.
 
Good running game and defense are the most important thing in the playoffs imo. If we have those 2 going for us, Tua will not have to shoulder the entire load come December.

Unless you are Chris Simms who will probably make the excuse that Miami only won because Josh Allen's great-grandma died 12 years before he was born so he was too distraught to focus on the game at hand
 
