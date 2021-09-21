 Rebuild Rejected | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rebuild Rejected

Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Oh wiser than wise Admins and Mods,

Is it possible that the Front Office has muffed our greatest opportunity to build the Fins into perennial contenders?

Is it possible that we’re going to have to blow this up and start again in 1-2 years?

I am not sure my Finheaven membership will survive that.
 
13marino13

13marino13

A man who asks a question is a fool for a minute,
the man that does not ask is a fool for life

Patience is a noble virtue, and, when rightly exercised, will produce the reward you seek. It is not the ability to wait but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting. You will survive, our time will come and it will be glorious...
powerful-back-and-white-portrait-picture-id179060734


GO PHINS!
 
NY8123

NY8123

I know that I know nothing.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Meh. Just go with Occam's Razor. It was one game. Another is coming.
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Thank wise soul 13marino13.

Your call for patience has been the calm in the storm over the last 24 months.. it definitely kept me from earning that pink basement dwellers badge.

Might I ask another question with deeper meaning and of higher consequences?

Is this the year that has been foretold of since 1984?
 
13marino13

13marino13

No one can truly know until it is unveiled. The precise time has not been revealed but events having been previously prophesized are coming to fruition, the time could be upon us. Your patience shall be rewarded in full as it has been written...
 
