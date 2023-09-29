Recap of Dolphins Injuries Sustained Vs Bills

Hey All,



Huge Dolphins and Finheaven fan here! Have not missed a game on TV in 5+ years which I would assume most of you have not either! Could be more of a reply in a few main threads, but figured I would post instead. Ran analysis on injuries sustained during the past few Bills games, with possibly a few exceptions, and figured I would share:



Week 2, 2021: Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs during the Week 2 game against the Bills. He was placed on IR and missed three games.



If you remember, Epenesa won the RT battle, essentially unblocked, and slammed into Tua’s side. Recently, heard Terron mention the personal goal of the O-Line to not only limit sack and pressures, but also ensure Tua does not get touched AT ALL! Hopefully will help this time around.



Week 8, 2021: No major injuries sustained, to my knowledge.



Week 3, 2022: Infamous concussion, but not really a concussion, inflicted by Milano. Watching live I actually expected Tua would return in the second half for a number of reasons. 1-Tua is competitive and so is Mike. 2-Dolphins had 0 chance without Tua in the second although tied going into half. 3-Jobs on the line, Tua and Mike included.



Week 15, 2022: DB Keion Crossen returned after hurting his knee in the first half, and then left with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.



Wild Card, 2022: No major injuries sustained, to my knowledge.



Not a jinx - more of a caution and hopefully if we talk about it we can actually avoid this Sunday. Plus, I never mentioned this prior and Bills still end up wrecking injury havoc which I credit competitiveness over targeting, but some may disagree. Overall, I would honestly rather give up our chance at matching our ‘72 Dolphins than see any major injuries with the way this team is playing right now.