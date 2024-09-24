 Recent Draft Results | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Recent Draft Results

M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
4,043
Reaction score
12,208
Looking at the enormous hole we’re in, I started looking at the “why.” There are lots of reasons, but honestly, one fairly simple one stands out: terrible drafting in recent years.

We did not draft a single contributor in 2022. Channing Tindall is a healthy scratch every week. Ezukanma and Goode aren’t on the 53-man roster. Thompson is a backup who shouldn’t even be that. Our undrafted class were also busts. Kohou is the worst starting nickel in the league, Tanner Conner is fourth string, and Braylon Sanders never panned out.

2023 was not much better. Cam Smith was a bust who’s been surpassed by multiple undrafted players. Elijah Higgins is already gone. Ryan Hayes is out of the league. Three undrafted players made our roster—Bonner, Julian Hill, and Pili—but none has proven to be better than a minimum salary replacement player. Devon Achane was a great pick—he is the only real positive from the entire 2022 and 2023 drafts. It’s no surprise he’s our biggest positive of the season.

It is very early for 2024, but it’s not looking good. Chop isn’t starting even with Chubb out. Paul is in deep freeze behind Lamm. Wright is a rotational back who was inactive when Mostert was healthy. Kamara is a healthy scratch. Both Washingtons are non-contributors who’ve gotten hurt. And McMorris hasn’t played a snap.

Now add to that the fact that our picks in 2021 after the second round were all busts, too (Hunter Long, Larnel Coleman, Gerrid Doaks), and we didn’t find a single positive contributor in the 2021 undrafted class. Robert Jones is the only one still on our roster, and he is terrible.

You cannot compete like this. You can’t build a team exclusively around highly paid veterans and top 10 picks. Great teams find good players in the late rounds and quality starters in the undrafted pools. We don’t. We haven’t acquired a quality young player other than Achane in three years. That’s why we stink.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Looking at the enormous hole we’re in, I started looking at the “why.” There are lots of reasons, but honestly, one fairly simple one stands out: terrible drafting in recent years.

We did not draft a single contributor in 2022. Channing Tindall is a healthy scratch every week. Ezukanma and Goode aren’t on the 53-man roster. Thompson is a backup who shouldn’t even be that. Our undrafted class were also busts. Kohou is the worst starting nickel in the league, Tanner Conner is fourth string, and Braylon Sanders never panned out.

2023 was not much better. Cam Smith was a bust who’s been surpassed by multiple undrafted players. Elijah Higgins is already gone. Ryan Hayes is out of the league. Three undrafted players made our roster—Bonner, Julian Hill, and Pili—but none has proven to be better than a minimum salary replacement player. Devon Achane was a great pick—he is the only real positive from the entire 2022 and 2023 drafts. It’s no surprise he’s our biggest positive of the season.

It is very early for 2024, but it’s not looking good. Chop isn’t starting even with Chubb out. Paul is in deep freeze behind Lamm. Wright is a rotational back who was inactive when Mostert was healthy. Kamara is a healthy scratch. Both Washingtons are non-contributors who’ve gotten hurt. And McMorris hasn’t played a snap.

Now add to that the fact that our picks in 2021 after the second round were all busts, too (Hunter Long, Larnel Coleman, Gerrid Doaks), and we didn’t find a single positive contributor in the 2021 undrafted class. Robert Jones is the only one still on our roster, and he is terrible.

You cannot compete like this. You can’t build a team exclusively around highly paid veterans and top 10 picks. Great teams find good players in the late rounds and quality starters in the undrafted pools. We don’t. We haven’t acquired a quality young player other than Achane in three years. That’s why we stink.
Click to expand...
I just keep dwelling on all that 1st rd draft capital Grier had...wtf
 
1 - 2nd
2 - 3rds
1 - 4th
1 - 6th
3 - 7th

Thats the list you just gave us. Lucky you get Achane out of that mess.

As far as your qualifier for 2021 like you have some kind of uber picks, those three picks were a 3 and two 7's.
 
vcip said:
I just keep dwelling on all that 1st rd draft capital Grier had...wtf
Click to expand...
2020 is looking like it might be a complete whiff.

5. Tua - His career might be over and even if It isn't, does anybody really think he is going to lead this franchise anywhere?

18 Jackson - He is a mediocre at best RT. Not a bust but we could have done much better. Justin Jefferson comes to mind. We wouldn't have had to make the Tyreek Hill trade and give up that draft capital.

30. Noah - One of the worst draft picks in Dolphins history. What made it even worse was that it was a massive reach and made no sense. So much better talent was available to us. Tee Higgins, Jonathan Taylor, Antoine Winfield. Even if we had to draft a DB with that pick, Jaylon Johnson and Trevon Diggs were available and they have both made Pro Bowls.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Looking at the enormous hole we’re in
Click to expand...
Fins are 1-2... It's not ideal but if that's an enormous hole, then there are 17 other teams in that hole of ours...
 
E30M3 said:
1 - 2nd
2 - 3rds
1 - 4th
1 - 6th
3 - 7th

Thats the list you just gave us. Lucky you get Achane out of that mess.

As far as your qualifier for 2021 like you have some kind of uber picks, those three picks were a 3 and two 7's.
Click to expand...
I was talking about the Tunsil SF trades
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom