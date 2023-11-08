Record Against Winning Team But ..................

DolphinVJ
We all hear a lot about Miami's losing record against winning teams. I agree we have been outplayed by Buf, Philly and now KC. The Buf one is mainly because we did not bring the fight and had an off-day so the score got out of hand. Now, I am thinking it is possible that we lost those 3 games against winning/good teams because those games were on the road. Usually (80% to 90% of the times though I don't keep count of this), when two good teams play, the home team usually wins. So is it we can't beat good teams or we can't beat good teams on the road? I googled yesterday to find stats on how good teams do against other good teams on the road but could not find any such stats. So if someone has that stat, please share with us, thanks. Personally, I would not be surprised at all if almost all good teams in the NFL have a losing record on the road against other good teams! So the Media can run away with the story like they have but shouldn't they look a little deeper? It is hard to win on the road anyway.