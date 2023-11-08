Record Against Winning Team But ..................

So I couldnt find any specific stats of home team's with >0.500 winning percentage vs away team >0.500 winning percentages but I did find overall before the pandemic it was just under 60% winning percentage, however it has dwindled after the pandemic to deadlock at 50% overall. I would venture to say it is slightly more advantageous for winning teams, especially those with strong fan bases like the Bills, Eagles and KC. However, this team has superbowl aspirations, and you need to beat good teams on the road if you want to progress through the playoffs and make it to the big dance. If you are indeed a SB caliber team you win those game. Are we a SB caliber team RIGHT NOW? No. Can we be? Abso****inglutely. Most of our road losses came from dumb mistakes, except for the Buffalo loss.



For all the people panicking, sometimes it takes the entire season to get into form . We have had alot of growth on the defensive side and I will make a prediction that we will be a top 6-8 defense in the league by the end of the season and in the top 3 over the second half of the season. I trust MM will look at our pitfalls on offense and make substantial adjustments over the second half of the season. This is the first time that our team has been put in these types of situations . It will take time and my hopes are that we fix the mistakes. Many teams in the AFC ( Bills, KC) have issues that are unsolvable this season , most of our issues are growing pains.