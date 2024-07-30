 Record Prediction Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Record Prediction Thread

GatorFin73

GatorFin73

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 20, 2021
Messages
1,992
Reaction score
3,273
Age
50
Location
Boca Raton
Last year I predicted 11 wins and lo and behold, 11 wins it was. So I'm pretty good at this;) Here goes:

Jaguars - Win - Opening day at home with a healthy explosive offensive the Fins overwhelm the Jags.
Bills - Win - Fate favors the home team on Thursday night football and we've been saving a can of whoop ass for the Bills since the end of last season.
At Seattle - Win - After a slow start the Fins settle into the dome environment and lead a late comeback similar to the Detroit game 2 years ago and escape with the win.
Titans - Win - The fins didn't need to use their entire can of whoop ass on the Bills and saved a good bit for the Titans and roll them here in a classic revenge game.
At Patriots - Win - Even with home field the now lowly Patriots can't muster more than an early scare. Dolphins improve to 5-0 and the media are now getting on the story.
At Colts - Win - In shades of old AFC East battles the Fins go to Indy and an improving pass rush cause several turnovers from the Colts young and inexperienced QB. MD now 6-0. The board is ecstatic.
Cardinals - Win - After 2 on the road the Fins handle business eventually at home after an entertaining back and forth with the scrappy Cardinals. 7-0, WQAM is playing the fight song on the radio each morning.
At Bills - Loss - Some things just don't change and that's Miami losing at Buffalo. The Bills are as juiced up as ever and the Fins fade in the 2nd half after a strong start. Well, we knew we weren't going undefeated.
At Rams - Loss - The rebound game doesn't rebound, on the road for Monday night against a hot Rams team the Fins costly turnovers lead to the Rams pulling away in the 4th quarter. 7-2, starting to feel familiar.
Raiders - Win - Home cooking is good cooking and the MD get back in the win column against a Raiders team still looking for an identity. 8-2, best McD start yet after 10 games.
Patriots - Win - Similar to 2023 the Pats just don't have enough to hand on the road against Miami. The Dolphins sweep their hated rival again. 9-2, best record in the conference.
At Packers - Loss - The Thanksgiving night affair is a cold yet entertaining game of back and forth. Ultimately the Pack edge the Fins on a FG. 9-3, feeling very familiar.
Jets - Win - The Jets have already imploded after a 1-3 start and subsequent Rodgers calf strain. The Dolphins roll and enjoy themselves while doing it. 10-3.
At Texans - Loss - Ghosts of Texas past haunt the MD in a turnover plagued game while Stroud and the Texans play a clean game and put up 31 points. 10-4, uh oh.
49'ers - Win - McD against old pal and boss Shanahan, this time in Miami the Fins go toe to toe with SF all game and eventually seal the win with a big play, Waddle down the sideline for 67 yards. Big December win.
At Browns - Loss - Cold and rainy this game turns into a slog fest with offense limited on both sides. A timely turnover helps the Browns edge the Fins in a battle of FG's. 11-5
At Jets - Win - The Dolphins sweep the hapless Jets for their first 12 win season in I don't know how long. The Fins secure the #2 seed behind only Houston.

There you have it, 12-5, #2 seed. Calling it.

Bonus, Post Season: Dolphins defeat Bills in round 1, Bengals in round 2 and Chiefs in round 3. Miami-Philly Ace Ventura Super Bowl with the good guys pulling it out.
 
Doesn't matter imo. Win a playoff game this year or the season is a total failure, just like last year. The pressure is on and I like it.
 
Okay, so 12-5 it is. I'm good with that.
 
The Teaxans are the scariest reg season opponent there is this year
 
Winning a playoff game sounds nice in theory but just winning one stinking playoff game isn't really my end goal and we'll all still be pissed when we lose in the 2nd round. If we're going to make ultimatums lets just roll with the SB, time to get it done. Follow the way of the Panthers, SB or bust.
 
12-5 sounds accurate, I expect the bills to have a regression to 10-7 or even 9-8.
This is McDaniel's 3rd season here and Grier's 54th.
There are no more excuses for not making the leap.
 
I agree, but we need to cross that playoff threshold first. Been too damn long, basically my entire life lol.
 
I think the the floor is 9-8, ceiling is 13-4 depending on injuries.

I’m expecting them to win 11 games and the division and at least 1 playoff game.

If they stay relatively healthy then I honestly believe they can reach the AFC Championship game if not the Super Bowl.
 
