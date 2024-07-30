Record Prediction Thread

Last year I predicted 11 wins and lo and behold, 11 wins it was. So I'm pretty good at thisHere goes:Jaguars - Win - Opening day at home with a healthy explosive offensive the Fins overwhelm the Jags.Bills - Win - Fate favors the home team on Thursday night football and we've been saving a can of whoop ass for the Bills since the end of last season.At Seattle - Win - After a slow start the Fins settle into the dome environment and lead a late comeback similar to the Detroit game 2 years ago and escape with the win.Titans - Win - The fins didn't need to use their entire can of whoop ass on the Bills and saved a good bit for the Titans and roll them here in a classic revenge game.At Patriots - Win - Even with home field the now lowly Patriots can't muster more than an early scare. Dolphins improve to 5-0 and the media are now getting on the story.At Colts - Win - In shades of old AFC East battles the Fins go to Indy and an improving pass rush cause several turnovers from the Colts young and inexperienced QB. MD now 6-0. The board is ecstatic.Cardinals - Win - After 2 on the road the Fins handle business eventually at home after an entertaining back and forth with the scrappy Cardinals. 7-0, WQAM is playing the fight song on the radio each morning.At Bills - Loss - Some things just don't change and that's Miami losing at Buffalo. The Bills are as juiced up as ever and the Fins fade in the 2nd half after a strong start. Well, we knew we weren't going undefeated.At Rams - Loss - The rebound game doesn't rebound, on the road for Monday night against a hot Rams team the Fins costly turnovers lead to the Rams pulling away in the 4th quarter. 7-2, starting to feel familiar.Raiders - Win - Home cooking is good cooking and the MD get back in the win column against a Raiders team still looking for an identity. 8-2, best McD start yet after 10 games.Patriots - Win - Similar to 2023 the Pats just don't have enough to hand on the road against Miami. The Dolphins sweep their hated rival again. 9-2, best record in the conference.At Packers - Loss - The Thanksgiving night affair is a cold yet entertaining game of back and forth. Ultimately the Pack edge the Fins on a FG. 9-3, feeling very familiar.Jets - Win - The Jets have already imploded after a 1-3 start and subsequent Rodgers calf strain. The Dolphins roll and enjoy themselves while doing it. 10-3.At Texans - Loss - Ghosts of Texas past haunt the MD in a turnover plagued game while Stroud and the Texans play a clean game and put up 31 points. 10-4, uh oh.49'ers - Win - McD against old pal and boss Shanahan, this time in Miami the Fins go toe to toe with SF all game and eventually seal the win with a big play, Waddle down the sideline for 67 yards. Big December win.At Browns - Loss - Cold and rainy this game turns into a slog fest with offense limited on both sides. A timely turnover helps the Browns edge the Fins in a battle of FG's. 11-5At Jets - Win - The Dolphins sweep the hapless Jets for their first 12 win season in I don't know how long. The Fins secure the #2 seed behind only Houston.There you have it, 12-5, #2 seed. Calling it.Bonus, Post Season: Dolphins defeat Bills in round 1, Bengals in round 2 and Chiefs in round 3. Miami-Philly Ace Ventura Super Bowl with the good guys pulling it out.