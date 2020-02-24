Redskins/Dolphins trade

www.nj.com

NFL Draft 2020: Blockbuster Dolphins-Redskins trade for Tua Tagovailoa? Chase Young falls past No. 2? Giants get 2nd first-rounder? Latest 1st-round mock projection

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23, 2020 (4/23/20) in Las Vegas, Nev. After LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 overall, prospects who could be drafted high include Ohio State's Chase Young, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Auburn's Derrick Brown and...
www.nj.com www.nj.com

TRADE

Dolphins get: First-round (No. 2), fifth-round (No. 148), 2021 sixth-round pick

Redskins get: First-round (No. 5), First-round (No. 18), third-round (No. 70), fifth-round (No. 162), 2021 second-round
 
Mods. Please delete. Duplicate post
 
Isn't this old rumor/mock/speculation?
 
forget that man. So to move up 3 spots we'd get a 5th and a 6th while giving up a 1st, a 2nd, a 3rd and a 5th

Are you freaking kidding me??
 
