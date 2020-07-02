Redskins no more???

It seems protesters are targeting Nike, FedEx, and Pepsi, and asking them to pull their sponsorships if the name isn’t changed. This is the only way I can see Dan Snyder changing the name. It’s all about the money.

www.espn.com

Report: Investors press sponsors on Redskins ties

Investors and shareholders are calling on Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to sever ties with the Washington Redskins unless the team changes its name, according to a report by Adweek.
