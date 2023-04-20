 Reek and Waddle! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reek and Waddle!

bane

bane

The Ghost said:
I'd rather see him working on the jugs machine with syrup covered hands.
The problem is waddle doesn't always use his hands when he is catching. He uses his body. So sometimes it hits his chest and bounces off. When he just uses his hands he is really good and rarely drops the ball. The drops come when he lets the ball hit his body or chest. I hear what you are saying though. I want him to clean up the drops a bit too. But that is the least of my concerns overall.
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

Waddle’s 5.9 % drop rate was around league average, if I recall correctly. The biggest issue was he typically dropped them at critical points in the game. Once he cleans up this part of his game he’ll entire elite status.
 
