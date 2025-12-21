Ref are really making me angry

tay0365
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 24,132
- Reaction score
- 31,263
- Location
- NJ
1. Call interference on Dplphins when receiver was in a route, never stopping.
2. Calling no interference on the Bengals on INT, when receiver looked to be hit hit way earlier then when ball got there. (Make that a 2nd INT, while receiver being held...No call again)
3. Now on a play that looked exactly the same as the 4th & 1 play Bengals got an automatic 1st down, but with Miami, the Ref guess with a spot they know.will not be a 1st down, and they ask for a Measurement?
Add to that our defense again during pressure situations, are beyond bad.
2. Calling no interference on the Bengals on INT, when receiver looked to be hit hit way earlier then when ball got there. (Make that a 2nd INT, while receiver being held...No call again)
3. Now on a play that looked exactly the same as the 4th & 1 play Bengals got an automatic 1st down, but with Miami, the Ref guess with a spot they know.will not be a 1st down, and they ask for a Measurement?
Add to that our defense again during pressure situations, are beyond bad.