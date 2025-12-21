 Ref are really making me angry | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ref are really making me angry

1. Call interference on Dplphins when receiver was in a route, never stopping.

2. Calling no interference on the Bengals on INT, when receiver looked to be hit hit way earlier then when ball got there. (Make that a 2nd INT, while receiver being held...No call again)

3. Now on a play that looked exactly the same as the 4th & 1 play Bengals got an automatic 1st down, but with Miami, the Ref guess with a spot they know.will not be a 1st down, and they ask for a Measurement?

Add to that our defense again during pressure situations, are beyond bad.
 
This, among other reasons, is why I've pretty much stopped watching the NFL altogether. That offensive pass interference call was an abomination.
I'm not going full: the game is rigged/fixed/anti-Dolphins, but more that it's an example of the typical incompetence these refs have displayed for years now.
Little things like that flip entire games, and that's what happened here, to what was a pretty good game.
 
When there are bad call, after bad call, after bad call after half, it feels like Refs were called at half and told this game is too close, Miami might actually pull it out with a Rookie...Handle this now.
 
What made that offensive pass interference call so egregious wasn’t necessarily the initial call but the fact that they huddled together for about a full minute and still decided to make that call.
 
