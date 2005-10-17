 Referees spoiling football......... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Referees spoiling football.........

Along with the anemic playcalling, it seems football has been increasingly less bearable to watch due to the referees. Really, did someone hand the referees a memo this year stating they are supposed to be the center of attention, dictate flow of games and the overall reason why we tune in on Sundays? I am not even talking about the Dolphin penalties as most of those were self-inflicted, although a few were BS. I am talking about the NFL as a whole. I saw a stat that stated that penalties haven't been this high since 1947. Some the of the serious problems I see are the increasing amount of penalties that are in the questionable category. Is a hold still a hold if its absolutely completely away fromt the play and the runner is long gone. How about the Chris Chambers holding that negated a nice run yesterday. Overall, the hard penalties still need to be called. However, I feel the referees are starting to call more and more plays that are in the gray area that's causing an adverse effect on the game as a whole.........Your thoughts.........
 
i couldnt agree with u any more look a the saints falcons game and a defensive hold on the missed game winning field goal. It didnt even affect the play
 
Couldn't agree more. It's not just the Dolphins, it's everywhere. Every game you watch a penalty is called in a situation that grealty hurts the other team and in many cases, that penalty did not need to be called because it didn't affect the play.
 
I dont agree with the call either, but I also dont agree with the "didn't even affect the play" arguments people make... It doesn't matter if it affects the play or not, a penalty is a penalty.
 
Good thread, And to be clear, this is not a b-tch session on how the Fins get robbed, they deserve about 80 percent of the penalties they get. But it's the other 20 percent that seem to be the back-breakers -- and itÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s the teams that develop a bad rep for penalties -see raiders (can they really be THAT bad after two decades?) that get those ones called. That holding on Chambers was a perfect example. The ref was 2 feet away looking right at him. There wasn't even a hint of holding. That's not a mistake that's pure bias. NE or dal would NEVER get that call against them. Period! It's like: "well the fins busted one. How'd that happen? must be holding!"

But like you said, this isn't about the fins. I watch football or football shows from 10 am to 12 midnight every Sunday, and you're right the penalties are getting unbearable. It's like soccer, where you breath on a guy and the whistle blows. Cornerbacks in today's NFL must have the patience of Job! WRs get away with everything. But a CB gets flagged for everything. Why wasn't it Off. PI on Galloway who elbowed Shulters in the head before what should have been an Int in the endzone? If it was the other way around, it would have been first and goal on the 1 for TB.

I can't tell you how many points are scored in this league because O's extend drives by just throwing it up hoping for a penalty, or the WR prtends to get knocked off his route. Everytime I turn on a game, someone is getting new life after a third and 15 because of penalties.
 
its still holding. hell, the coach even said they did that intentially. they said the team did it last week and it wasnt called, but they called it today.

it was holding. obvious on the replay that the guy pulled the defender down to allow for his teammate to get through clean. the coach of the saints is a moron for saying that on TV. hes a fool for calling the play to begin with. he should have been fired 3 years ago.

i would be pissed to, but its his own damn fault for calling a play he knew to be illegal, and then complain when the refs throw a flag.
 
i totally agree. i finally got my g/f to watch football all day with me, and she said never again because all the flags were dragging the games out. i couldn't agree more... the flow of the game is terribly disrupted. defenses get rest when they shouldn't while a flag is or play is being challenged, and refs are too bull-headed to even reverse the call when they make a mistake. i'm getting mad again just thinking about it. what can we do?
 
I agree. It seems like the refs are determing the outcome of the game....hey wait wasn't there a thread on this.................:confused:
 
You cannot do that. That was a right call.
 
Yeah, except this is one that happens on every one of those situations and the penalty is never called! It's like calling PI on a hail mary at the end of the game, everyone's doing it, but you actually going to call it? Oh wait, i stand corrected. They gave one in favour of NE years ago against the Bills. i hate the bills, but that was BS. Figures it for was NE though
 
I tend to believe that if the penalty is correct it should be called. If you go for the reciever instead of the ball (like during that hail mary pass) that is pass interference and should be called. You shouldn't be able to cheat just because it is the last play of the game.
 
I also agree...I posted a thread yesterday and noted how we were 1st & 15 everytime we started a drive.It gets old and its not just the Dolphins.Watch any given game on Sunday and right after the big play...Wait for the flag
 
So they should be allowed to false start?
 
Yes...Lets say the refs turn their heads 5 times a game for each team...Now there is a smooth running ,fun to watch ballgame...What do you think?
 
i was noticing the same thing. miami might as well plan plays for 1st and 15 during practice
 
