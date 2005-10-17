Referees spoiling football.........

chemo476
Practice Squad
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2004
- Messages
- 152
- Reaction score
- 1
- Location
- BACK FROM IRAQ
Along with the anemic playcalling, it seems football has been increasingly less bearable to watch due to the referees. Really, did someone hand the referees a memo this year stating they are supposed to be the center of attention, dictate flow of games and the overall reason why we tune in on Sundays? I am not even talking about the Dolphin penalties as most of those were self-inflicted, although a few were BS. I am talking about the NFL as a whole. I saw a stat that stated that penalties haven't been this high since 1947. Some the of the serious problems I see are the increasing amount of penalties that are in the questionable category. Is a hold still a hold if its absolutely completely away fromt the play and the runner is long gone. How about the Chris Chambers holding that negated a nice run yesterday. Overall, the hard penalties still need to be called. However, I feel the referees are starting to call more and more plays that are in the gray area that's causing an adverse effect on the game as a whole.........Your thoughts.........