Referees spoiling football.........

Good thread, And to be clear, this is not a b-tch session on how the Fins get robbed, they deserve about 80 percent of the penalties they get. But it's the other 20 percent that seem to be the back-breakers -- and itÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s the teams that develop a bad rep for penalties -see raiders (can they really be THAT bad after two decades?) that get those ones called. That holding on Chambers was a perfect example. The ref was 2 feet away looking right at him. There wasn't even a hint of holding. That's not a mistake that's pure bias. NE or dal would NEVER get that call against them. Period! It's like: "well the fins busted one. How'd that happen? must be holding!"



But like you said, this isn't about the fins. I watch football or football shows from 10 am to 12 midnight every Sunday, and you're right the penalties are getting unbearable. It's like soccer, where you breath on a guy and the whistle blows. Cornerbacks in today's NFL must have the patience of Job! WRs get away with everything. But a CB gets flagged for everything. Why wasn't it Off. PI on Galloway who elbowed Shulters in the head before what should have been an Int in the endzone? If it was the other way around, it would have been first and goal on the 1 for TB.



I can't tell you how many points are scored in this league because O's extend drives by just throwing it up hoping for a penalty, or the WR prtends to get knocked off his route. Everytime I turn on a game, someone is getting new life after a third and 15 because of penalties.