Reflections on the year...

So looking back on the year I think one of the things I'm happy to put to rest (if y'all remember) is the meme that circulated with the two ferraris parked next to the trailer park house. People saying what tua was, flanked by his new receivers, that he couldn't use them and was a trash qb. As it turns out, when healthy, Tua knows how to use those ferraris and made for some 'wow' moments. Good for him and for us! Now health is the big question moving forward but the capability exists! Which was not a certainty.



Hey whatever happens (hopefully playoffs), I think preseason we'd all have taken this deal....meaningful week 18 game with playoff hopes from a rookie HC and lots of injuries. It's crap how we ended up here but here we are.



Regardless of the outcome, not alot of draft capitol or cash, if this team can get a competent DC and a healthy team, we can be successful. Sometimes ya need some luck.



Other random thoughts from this year...

Byron you is a thief.

X man you're getting old.

Kader thanks for being here.

Bridgewater I'll see you later.

Cwilks pay the man.

Seiler you were a pleasant surprise.

Hill you are a real one.

Waddle keep learning from the master.

Armstead buy a hyperbaric chamber.

Chubb I want my picks back.

Gesicki you were much more valuable 6 months ago.

Sanders fill out a walmart application.

Philips give me a hug.

McDaniel, RUN. THE. DAMN. BALL.



AND Skylar good luck!!!