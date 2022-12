Yeah these last 2 games, its seems as they got the memo to let teams do whatever they want when covering Hill or Waddle... I mean, I really dont mind letting the guys play, but if thats what you're going to do, they should call it the same on both sides. The one that pissed me off the most was when there were no flags thrown, a Bills player got up and screamed at the refs and actually got him to throw the ****ing flag... That shit cant happen man.