Refs?

dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,787
Reaction score
3,653
I hardly ever start a thread, but this is BS. I stated earlier before the season that the NFL had it out for Miami. Ross doesn't play nice with the in club and then the whole Flores crap.

The Refs are hot garbage (yes we haven't played good) but WRs are getting mugged, SD has had at least 4 false starts not called, bs roughing the passer, fantom holding callea on the D, it is getting ridiculous. We can't get anything going, if we do the refs will stop it.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
7,875
Reaction score
15,478
Location
Borneo
It’s not the refs in reality the NFL created this shit storm and the powers that be refuse to fix this
The NFL really is a bad product
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
15,093
Reaction score
16,144
Age
41
Location
Desolation Row
Refs are getting paid to be awful. There's no other explanation. It's impossible to be that horrible at your job by accident.

Vegas has controlled the NFL for years. It's a shame no one with some influence has the balls to do anything about it.
 
