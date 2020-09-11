REGARDING POLITICAL CONTENT ON FINHEAVEN***

no longer allowing political content on the site

Dear memebrs,We would like to address the recent change to the terms of service in regards to politics on Finheaven.Due to the Political and War Forum causing rifts among our membership we have decided shut down the PoFo and we are. This is now included in theThis means you are not allowed to post politcal comments, opinions or pictures on the site at all. If you do post any politcal content on the site you will receive a PM reminding you that this type of content is not allowed and your content will be deleted. If you continue to post politcal content after the initial warning it will result in receiving infraction points that could lead to being banned from the site.So let's keep the site focused on Dolphins football and the other forums focused on their topics. We have forums for college sports, other sports and the off topic stuff in the Lounge if you feel like you need a break from talking about the Dolphins.Thank you,-Finheaven staff-