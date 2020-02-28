Reggie Mckenzie

jimthefin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 545
- Reaction score
- 198
Any idea how big a role he will have in the FA and Draft?
He joined the team around this time last year so he might not have had too much input in last years FA period or Draft.
I have always respected him and thought he got a bad deal in Oakland where he did a pretty good job overall.
