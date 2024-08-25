Regular Season Expectations For Our New Players, Position Groups, And The Team

New players:



-As far as the free agents, I think we will be most pleased by Kendall Fuller, and most disappointed by Brewer. Brewer because the OL is critically important for us, and I think we need more maulers in the trenches as opposed to more finesse, and the other issue will be his struggles to pass block which will drive people nuts over time. Nothing worse for a QB than pressure up the middle too, and Tua is not a great scrambler nor is he tall. Honorable mention for disappointed goes to Jordyn Brooks, not because he will stink, but because he will basically be the same as Jerome Baker was.



-As far as the rookies go, I think we will be most pleased by Jaylen Wright, which seems a bit obvious at this point. The only issue for him will be playing time, but he was a fourth rounder, so you can stomach that. By the same token, we will be most disappointed by Chop and Paul, because you want significant playing time for your first and second rounders. Paul might be shoved to third on the depth chart at this point, so I am not even sure we will see him when Armstead gets hurt. Chop I bet plays some situationally, I hope it looks better than I think it will, so fingers crossed I am wrong.



Position Groups:



-I think we will be disappointed by the O-line and the D-line. Linebackers will be average, WR and RBs very good, TE group an upgrade, and I think we will be very pleased with our secondary. The only concern I have about our secondary is the ability of the D-line to get pressure on the QB, without an above average amount of blitzing, which also puts more pressure on the secondary. Speaking of QBs, Tua should continue to be himself. I think given what I expect once again to be mediocre at best pass blocking from the OL, he will be forced once again to get the ball out in about 2 seconds, which is unfortunate, and really limits things especially against better teams.



Team:



-For better or for worse, I think the same as last year, primarily due to what I think will be our weakness in the trenches. Entertaining, arcade like football, especially at home and against lesser opposition. But sadly, still not built to beat the better teams, on the road, and in the cold. Part of this view is my own nature, I tend to like to set expectations low so I won't be disappointed, but this is how I see it right now.