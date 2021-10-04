 Reid Sinnet please | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reid Sinnet please

srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
443
Reaction score
540
Man, I was screaming for him yesterday. Let's be honest, Brisset is not winning us any games and he looked awful and lost yesterday. Why not throw in Sinnet and see if he can provide a spark.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,547
Reaction score
2,512
Location
San Antonio
It's a pretty sad state of affairs for the team if we're at the point we'd like to see the PS guy taking the reigns…or a sad state of fandom…leaning toward the former…but as long as Brisket is able to 'play,' I can't see Flo making that move.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
9,040
Reaction score
16,358
Location
Boise, ID
Most of the people yesterday in our section were clamoring for Sinnett by the start of the second quarter. I couldn't believe how unbelievably bad Jacoby was. Misfiring on passes all game.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,871
Reaction score
1,388
Location
Earth
Brisket has already shown what he can do, and it isnt winning ball games.
We are going to lose to Tampa Bay next week.
Put Sinnet in and lets see if he can show us something?
Next weeks game is a throw away. Use it to give the offense a new look.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
4,509
Reaction score
1,484
Location
Orlando, FL
LANGER72 said:
Brisket has already shown what he can do, and it isnt winning ball games.
We are going to lose to Tampa Bay next week.
Put Sinnet in and lets see if he can show us something?
Next weeks game is a throw away. Use it to give the offense a new look.
Click to expand...
The Right time inst this week actually. Bucs defense is not as good as it as last year, but very good, and throwing a UDFA QB from a small school into the game this week is doing him and his development an injustice. The right time to turn to him is Jags.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,324
Reaction score
6,826
At this point in time, I don't care. We are very unlikely to beat the superbowl champs (especially if they continue this conservative approach to O, when the bucs have no secondary starters, it's the perfect game to just throw it down the damn field). Brissett ticks their criteria box here perfectly, no one can catch the damn balls he throws, not even the DBs so limited risks of turnovers.
 
NYNCDOLFAN

NYNCDOLFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
2,271
Reaction score
84
Location
Just moved to Charlotte.
Less than zero chance they put him in against Tampa bay... The play calling and Oline play has been the problem. maybe they should try one qualified OC like every other team from pee wee up to the NFL does
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,584
Reaction score
1,479
Maybe after Tampa. That front 4 may kill whoever is starting.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,871
Reaction score
1,388
Location
Earth
BillsFanInPeace said:
The Right time inst this week actually. Bucs defense is not as good as it as last year, but very good, and throwing a UDFA QB from a small school into the game this week is doing him and his development an injustice. The right time to turn to him is Jags.
Click to expand...
Honestly the thought of Brisket playing another snap for Miami is nauseating to me.
He isnt the future, and I am highly doubtful that Tua is either.
Next man up.
We will get smacked, but I want to see Sinnet in action against a good team.
He played well in preseason and moved well in the pocket.
He is no Allen, but he has some game. Let him play.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
8,994
Reaction score
4,304
Location
Miami
LANGER72 said:
Brisket has already shown what he can do, and it isnt winning ball games.
We are going to lose to Tampa Bay next week.
Put Sinnet in and lets see if he can show us something?
Next weeks game is a throw away. Use it to give the offense a new look.
Click to expand...
Its the exact reasoning they should've used in the Colts game. A relatively weak opponent playing you on the road... would have been great to see Reid in that game in addition to Tampa.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,871
Reaction score
1,388
Location
Earth
NYNCDOLFAN said:
Less than zero chance they put him in against Tampa bay... The play calling and Oline play has been the problem. maybe they should try one qualified OC like every other team from pee wee up to the NFL
Click to expand...
I think there is a 50% chance he will play.
Flores is running out of lame excuses.
 
