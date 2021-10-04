Reid Sinnet please

You're preaching to the choir.Tua comes back in 2 weeks. I'd rather see Sinnet next week. Thoughts?
The Right time inst this week actually. Bucs defense is not as good as it as last year, but very good, and throwing a UDFA QB from a small school into the game this week is doing him and his development an injustice. The right time to turn to him is Jags.Brisket has already shown what he can do, and it isnt winning ball games.
We are going to lose to Tampa Bay next week.
Put Sinnet in and lets see if he can show us something?
Next weeks game is a throw away. Use it to give the offense a new look.
I think there is a 50% chance he will play.Less than zero chance they put him in against Tampa bay... The play calling and Oline play has been the problem. maybe they should try one qualified OC like every other team from pee wee up to the NFL