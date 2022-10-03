Reid Sinnett signed to PS

Somethings to consider:



1) The FO is making sure we have backup QB's. Good move!

2) They are selecting players known by the coaching staff of our team.

3) I "presume" Tua may be out of action due to injury, "political" pressure from the NFL or a combination of the two.



I liked Sinnett while we had him, and I am happy we got him back.

I like Skylar and am happy he is on our roster.

I applauded bringing Teddy on board as our back up. The complaints I read on this board about his play on Thursday night were "inconsistent" with the stats I saw from that game. I am sure he will play better with more time getting snaps, both in preparation for a game and in the games. I hope he can develop some good "timing" with a few of our receivers and I don't care which ones.



As I see it, we are truly evolving as a franchise.