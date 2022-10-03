Reid “The next Marino” Sinnett coming back

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 13,838
- Reaction score
- 23,442
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Is this the official "Start Reid Sinnett" thread?
I'm reading between the lines here, and it's just my personal speculation, but this doesn't portend a quick Tua return.
I think it just means that Tua has already been announced as out for the Jets and we want three healthy QBs.I'm reading between the lines here, and it's just my personal speculation, but this doesn't portend a quick Tua return.
I'm reading between the lines here, and it's just my personal speculation, but this doesn't portend a quick Tua return.
Technically 6 arms and 4 arms and now 6 arms again but we know what you mean!They had three arms. They lost one. They had two arms. Now they have three again.
This doesn't mean anything.
Or it could mean that Teddy may not get all the reps this week, so they need another quarterback on the roster. See what I did there speculation at it's finest. Not questioning your feelings but it could be the latter.I'm reading between the lines here, and it's just my personal speculation, but this doesn't portend a quick Tua return.