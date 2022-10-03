 Reid “The next Marino” Sinnett coming back | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Reid “The next Marino” Sinnett coming back

bigfoot

bigfoot

Luke Falk was the next Marino. Sinnett was supposed to be better than Marino. Thompson will be better than all of them combined!
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Let the speculation begin, Tua's out for the year, Tua's going to retire, Tua's this Tua's that blah, blah, blah.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

dolfan_md said:
I'm reading between the lines here, and it's just my personal speculation, but this doesn't portend a quick Tua return.
Click to expand...
I think it just means that Tua has already been announced as out for the Jets and we want three healthy QBs.

Now, one thing I will concede is that having Tua in the concussion protocol after 3 full days is a bit concerning. It could also be nothing if we are just waiting on multiple opinions.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

This is us being ahead of the QB rush that is about to take place across the league.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

dolfan_md said:
I'm reading between the lines here, and it's just my personal speculation, but this doesn't portend a quick Tua return.
Click to expand...
Or it could mean that Teddy may not get all the reps this week, so they need another quarterback on the roster. See what I did there speculation at it's finest. Not questioning your feelings but it could be the latter.
 
