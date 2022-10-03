Reid “The next Marino” Sinnett coming back

dolfan_md said: I'm reading between the lines here, and it's just my personal speculation, but this doesn't portend a quick Tua return. Click to expand...

I think it just means that Tua has already been announced as out for the Jets and we want three healthy QBs.Now, one thing I will concede is that having Tua in the concussion protocol after 3 full days is a bit concerning. It could also be nothing if we are just waiting on multiple opinions.