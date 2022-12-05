 Relax folks. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Relax folks.

phinschamp45

phinschamp45

The9ers are probably the best team defense we will face all year. And without our 2 OTs. It just shows tua is human. It was the worst game of season for him. It was close with 3 min left until wheels fell off.

I think we win 3 more games and make playoffs at 11 and 6.

With a second round exit.

We have too many injuries this year especially on defense, to make a run. Add both tackles hurt on offense and its a recipe for disaster.

Lets look on the bright side. Tua took quite a few shots in this game against the 9ers, and is still standing.

A star day off with 200 yards passing and 2 tds.

Id like to meet the 9ers again this year if you know what mean.

Go phins
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

phinschamp45 said:
The9ers are probably the best team defense we will face all year. And without our 2 OTs. It just shows tua is human. It was the worst game of season for him. It was close with 3 min left until wheels fell off.

I think we win 3 more games and make playoffs at 11 and 6.

With a second round exit.

We have too many injuries this year especially on defense, to make a run. Add both tackles hurt on offense and its a recipe for disaster.

Lets look on the bright side. Tua took quite a few shots in this game against the 9ers, and is still standing.

A star day off with 200 yards passing and 2 tds.

Id like to meet the 9ers again this year if you know what mean.

Go phins
We hope Tua is still standing. The last hit he took twisted his leg in a pretty ugly fashion.

A low hit by Bosa that should have been penalized. But that’s just called for guys like Mahomes, Brady, etc.
 
1972forever

AMakados10 said:
That’s one half of the problem.

The other half is their offense with a backup QB still hung 33 points in our defense.
The last 7 points were given up by the offense after a fumble. Yet the defense does have to play a lot better considering they will be going up against Herbert, Allen, and Rogers the next three weeks.
 
phinschamp45

phinschamp45

Glad it happenwd now in thw regular season. Guys we wide open including the new rb where tua missfired. It would had gone for a td.
 
phinphan4life

phinphan4life

ForksPhin said:
We hope Tua is still standing. The last hit he took twisted his leg in a pretty ugly fashion.

A low hit by Bosa that should have been penalized. But that’s just called for guys like Mahomes, Brady, etc.
We really need to not look at things from the Dolphins perspective all the time. That low hit WAS called earlier on Bosa. Then we had the exact same low hit by Jaelen Philips on SF's QB that wasn't called. You're not going to hear a lot of Dolphins fans complaining about that. The refs are now, have always been, and always will be inherently human. They miss calls all the time, against every team. It isn't some grand conspiracy against the "lesser" teams/players in the league.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

phinschamp45 said:
The9ers are probably the best team defense we will face all year. And without our 2 OTs. It just shows tua is human. It was the worst game of season for him. It was close with 3 min left until wheels fell off.

I think we win 3 more games and make playoffs at 11 and 6.

With a second round exit.

We have too many injuries this year especially on defense, to make a run. Add both tackles hurt on offense and its a recipe for disaster.

Lets look on the bright side. Tua took quite a few shots in this game against the 9ers, and is still standing.

A star day off with 200 yards passing and 2 tds.

Id like to meet the 9ers again this year if you know what mean.

Go phins
Good God! Our defense lost to a third string QB
 
1972forever

phinphan4life said:
We really need to not look at things from the Dolphins perspective all the time. That low hit WAS called earlier on Bosa. Then we had the exact same low hit by Jaelen Philips on SF's QB that wasn't called. You're not going to hear a lot of Dolphins fans complaining about that. The refs are now, have always been, and always will be inherently human. They miss calls all the time, against every team. It isn't some grand conspiracy against the "lesser" teams/players in the league.
I am not someone who likes to blame the refs. Yet the call of PI on Kotou early in the game was a BS call. The fans were complaining about Howard not being called for PI a few plays earlier and it appeared the refs were intimidated by the fans and decided to just call a PI on a play that wasn’t PI.

Also the tripping call was a ridiculous call. Wilkins was fighting off a block and stepped back to maintain balance and the 49ers RB tripped over Wilkins leg. That is NOT tripping and yet it was called by the refs.

In this game, it did appear the ref’s seemed to call a lot of penalties against the Dolphins while overlooking obvious calls on the 49ers.

Yet in the end the Dolphins lost because they didn’t play well enough to win and not because of the ref’s.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

phinphan4life said:
We really need to not look at things from the Dolphins perspective all the time. That low hit WAS called earlier on Bosa. Then we had the exact same low hit by Jaelen Philips on SF's QB that wasn't called. You're not going to hear a lot of Dolphins fans complaining about that. The refs are now, have always been, and always will be inherently human. They miss calls all the time, against every team. It isn't some grand conspiracy against the "lesser" teams/players in the league.
The issue is that it was a blatant play, when Bosa went at the back of Tua’s legs and he was bent over and twisted. It was obvious and illegal. Say what you want, it was a bullshit missed call.
 
MP-Omnis

MP-Omnis

AMakados10 said:
Offense was one half of the problem.

The other half is defense. Their offense with a backup QB should not have hung 33 points on our defense.
Umm, you do understand how turnovers work, right? The defense made enough stops to win the game. The 49ers are a very good team, but today's loss is on the inaccurate passing and poor decision-making on offense.
 
Despacio

Despacio

I’m not concerned but the margin for error is smaller now. The San Diego game takes on more importance in a way. You don’t want a three game road collapse and have to beat division rivals down the line to secure a playoff spot. Division games are to unpredictable.
 
njFinsForever

njFinsForever

Despacio said:
I’m not concerned but the margin for error is smaller now. The San Diego game takes on more importance in a way. You don’t want a three game road collapse and have to beat division rivals down the line to secure a playoff spot. Division games are to unpredictable.
If this team is a playoff contender, we have to beat the chargers, simple as that in my eyes. One game at a time fellas
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

njFinsForever said:
If this team is a playoff contender, we have to beat the chargers, simple as that in my eyes. One game at a time fellas
Win or lose against the Chargers, the Dolphins will still be in the playoffs were the season to end after next week's games. A win over the Charges makes it that much easier.
 
