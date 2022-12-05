Relax folks.

phinschamp45
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2012
- Messages
- 981
- Reaction score
- 813
The9ers are probably the best team defense we will face all year. And without our 2 OTs. It just shows tua is human. It was the worst game of season for him. It was close with 3 min left until wheels fell off.
I think we win 3 more games and make playoffs at 11 and 6.
With a second round exit.
We have too many injuries this year especially on defense, to make a run. Add both tackles hurt on offense and its a recipe for disaster.
Lets look on the bright side. Tua took quite a few shots in this game against the 9ers, and is still standing.
A star day off with 200 yards passing and 2 tds.
Id like to meet the 9ers again this year if you know what mean.
Go phins
I think we win 3 more games and make playoffs at 11 and 6.
With a second round exit.
We have too many injuries this year especially on defense, to make a run. Add both tackles hurt on offense and its a recipe for disaster.
Lets look on the bright side. Tua took quite a few shots in this game against the 9ers, and is still standing.
A star day off with 200 yards passing and 2 tds.
Id like to meet the 9ers again this year if you know what mean.
Go phins