Relax folks.

phinphan4life said: We really need to not look at things from the Dolphins perspective all the time. That low hit WAS called earlier on Bosa. Then we had the exact same low hit by Jaelen Philips on SF's QB that wasn't called. You're not going to hear a lot of Dolphins fans complaining about that. The refs are now, have always been, and always will be inherently human. They miss calls all the time, against every team. It isn't some grand conspiracy against the "lesser" teams/players in the league.

I am not someone who likes to blame the refs. Yet the call of PI on Kotou early in the game was a BS call. The fans were complaining about Howard not being called for PI a few plays earlier and it appeared the refs were intimidated by the fans and decided to just call a PI on a play that wasn’t PI.Also the tripping call was a ridiculous call. Wilkins was fighting off a block and stepped back to maintain balance and the 49ers RB tripped over Wilkins leg. That is NOT tripping and yet it was called by the refs.In this game, it did appear the ref’s seemed to call a lot of penalties against the Dolphins while overlooking obvious calls on the 49ers.Yet in the end the Dolphins lost because they didn’t play well enough to win and not because of the ref’s.