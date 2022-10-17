 Relax guys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Relax guys

kloud_9

I'm as frustrated as you all but sincerely look at the big picture. There are only 3 four win teams in the afc and I believe only two are legit. Everyone thought we were losing against the Viking but despite everything, penalties, rookie Qb starting, Waddles mistakes. We still only lost by one score to a 4-1 team! With Tua back on Sunday night, Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead I think we can easily get it turned around. When we beat the Steelers, we can continue the Euphoria we had on our 3 game win streak. Ps: the defense is playing better as well!
 
Not to mention this time last year we were 0-6 and we almost made the playoffs. This years team is better than last years.
 
I mean isn't that the point? But 3-0 to 0-3. Many reasons why, but Miami is such a roller coaster. They can't figure out if they are great or suck donkey balls, they have to give us a little serving of each.
 
1972forever

Get Tua, Jackson and Armstead back next week and hopefully Jones back by mid season and this is still a playoff caliber team. The problem with the Dolphins the past three games has been injuries to key players. While injuries are part of the game. The Dolphins unfortunately have had injuries to players they just couldn’t afford to lose.

Fortunately all those players should be able to return soon and they will help this team look like the team that went 3-0 to begin the season.
 
Yeah, people are going to overreact when emotions get involved. Fact is, we were starting our third string QB (who didnt look bad), then had to rely on a QB who again didnt get much time with the 1s. Tua's back, think we'll be back to our winning ways.

Am concerned about the OL though, and the penalties....my god the penalties!!
 
