Relax guys

I'm as frustrated as you all but sincerely look at the big picture. There are only 3 four win teams in the afc and I believe only two are legit. Everyone thought we were losing against the Viking but despite everything, penalties, rookie Qb starting, Waddles mistakes. We still only lost by one score to a 4-1 team! With Tua back on Sunday night, Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead I think we can easily get it turned around. When we beat the Steelers, we can continue the Euphoria we had on our 3 game win streak. Ps: the defense is playing better as well!