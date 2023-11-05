 Relax..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Relax.....

Losing a 12+ yds per carry RB has a tendency to impact an offense.

Actually, maybe we dont know that for sure since there has never even BEEN a 12+ypc back in the modern history of the game, or anything remotely close to it.

Something tells me we're going to be pretty damn good in Nov and
Dec.
 
Positive vibes are not really welcome around here right now. We are in the fire the head coach and rebuild the roster phase of losing a game.
 
It’s crazy. We are 6-3 and lost to teams that went deep into playoffs or won the Super Bowl. The only game that was out of hand of those 3 was with buffalo. The Eagles game the fins were in it until the fourth quarter and the chiefs game the fins were in it until the end. It’s going to be ok. A sample size of 3 isn’t a very good sample size.
 
All of those were on the road. If all 3 were at hard rock I bet we win at least 2.
 
And I would argue the defense is starting to gel and the fins will start winning these types of games late in the season.
So much football left. Injuries will have a big impact on who goes how far. We are half way through the season and only have three road games left. A good set up for a lot of wins.
 
Yep. If the team stays healthy, I bet they’ll make a deep run into the play offs.
 
Just keep getting better and working on what we’re not executing

Seems like communication is killing us in the road
 
Achane is going to be an absolute game-changer for us the rest of season.

Can't wait to get him back in 2 weeks and hopefully start rolling.
 
Lmao. What era are you guys from??? “It’s ok Johnny, here’s your trophy, even though you lost, everyone is a winner”. Give me a break. So far this season we are 0-3 against winning teams. What do you think we will face in the playoffs. You guys make excuses too much. Until we actually beat a good team where is the proof
 
