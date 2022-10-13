Release the hound! Ezukanma

Look, this guys was Skylars favorite target and showed some serious promise in TC. He adds a dimension we’re lacking. Can high point, break tackles, as well as get some tough YAC. Why not put the young buck in and get him some run? It’s about time.



I get it, he’s learning other WR positions. We’re 6 weeks in. Put him in for spot duty in a handful of plays. We’re getting nothing from Wilson. Cracraft and Sherfield are solid veterans who know the system, but aren’t gonna push the needle inside the 20s.



Thompson…going deep…he’s got his man! Ezukanma for a touchdown!!!! What a play by the 2 rookies! Where has this guy been?



Let’s do this!!!!