 Remaining Schedule and Other Ramblings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remaining Schedule and Other Ramblings

It's always one game at a time in the NFL, but the schedule is favorable for Miami featuring four home games (one in Spain) over the final stretch. Washington, New Orleans and the Jets over the next three weeks gives Miami a chance to get to 6-7. If the Dolphins accomplish that, the Monday night game in Pittsburgh could be meaningful. A big if, but 7-7 would make the season interesting.

With the inconsistency we've seen from Miami it's hard to predict more than 3-4 wins remaining, but the last three weeks have been encouraging other than the second half against Baltimore. The young defense, in particular, has really started to come together. Considering the Dolphins have been without Tyreek Hill, Austin Jackson, James Daniels, and Darren Waller on offense, this unit has mostly been pretty good. The run game has also started to emerge. Here's the remaining schedule.

Remaining Schedule
Washington November 16 (in Madrid, Miami officially home, Commanders are 3-7)
New Orleans November 30 (Saints are 2-8)
@ Jets December 7 (Jets are 2-7)
@ Pittsburgh December 15 (Monday Night, Steelers are 5-4)
Cincinnati December 21 (Bengals are 3-6)
Tampa Bay December 28 (Bucs are 6-3)
@ New England January 4 (Patriots are 8-2)

McDaniel and a new GM
If the Dolphins continue their play of the last three weeks, will Mike McDaniel save his job? Is his job even in jeopardy? Whose the next GM?

Draft Implications
If Miami goes 4-3 in the remaining seven games, that puts them at 7-10. That seems realistic. I think 6-7 wins is where the Dolphins ultimately finish. That probably puts them at the bottom half of the top 10 in draft position. Always a chance to trade up, but most likely out of range for players like Mendoza, Reese, Bain, Downs and probably Fano. Who do you think the targets are in the 9-12 range?

MVP
If the season ended today, is there any doubt that Achane is the MVP. At this rate, he may go down as the best draft pick Grier made, and you can see why McDaniel was pounding the table for him. On defense, Brooks is leading the NFL in tackles and has made a lot of big plays for Miami. He's the defensive MVP so far.
 
it's kind of crazy but the dolphins can end up finishing 9-8/10-7

Commanders defense is atrocious. Daniels/McLaurin/Payne are all out
Saints are bad all around. Olave is a beast though
Jets lol
Pitt - fine, this one can be a loss with their pressure but they dont have a lot of offensive firepower
Cinci - the worst defense in the league. Probably no point to bring Burrow back at this point with 9+ losses
TB - Loss
Patriots - might be benching their starters at this point. they have the easiest remaining SOS. Likely to be the #1 seed. They play the bills and ravens and that's it.
 
mandal24 said:
it's kind of crazy but the dolphins can end up finishing 9-8/10-7

Commanders defense is atrocious. Daniels/McLaurin/Payne are all out
Saints are bad all around. Olave is a beast though
Jets lol
Pitt - fine, this one can be a loss with their pressure but they dont have a lot of offensive firepower
Cinci - the worst defense in the league. Probably no point to bring Burrow back at this point with 9+ losses
TB - Loss
Patriots - might be benching their starters at this point. they have the easiest remaining SOS. Likely to be the #1 seed. They play the bills and ravens and that's it.
If Miami finishes 9-8, then those losses to the Chargers and Carolina would really stand out. I'm not sure 9-8 or 10-7 gets the Dolphins to the playoffs, but that would be a great turnaround. McDaniel probably sticks under that scenario.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
If Miami finishes 9-8, then those losses to the Chargers and Carolina would really stand out. I'm not sure 9-8 or 10-7 gets the Dolphins to the playoffs, but that would be a great turnaround. McDaniel probably sticks under that scenario.
it's the most dolphins thing to happen lol miss out on a top pick and a playoff spot
 
mandal24 said:
it's the most dolphins thing to happen lol miss out on a top pick and a playoff spot
Right! That's crazy, but typical for Miami.

Hopefully with a better GM, the Dolphins draft position won't matter much. I really want Reese, but he's got to be a top three. I think he's a Will Anderson type.
 
When Humpty Dumpty went down, AND we had NO REAL BACKUP QB (only 2 fish out of water) ... I'd have CANNED McDufus on the spot!! That's a 'Fireable' Offense, PERIOD!!

What kind of coach does that, especially when we were somewhat promising. Humpty had already had a great fall several times ... to make matters worse.

I think he will be fired, but sadly, only because he will hurt ticket sales ... fans are fed up with that act!!
 
It’s going to take 10 wins to make the playoffs so we would have to win out. That likely would not happen. I think McDaniel is safe regardless.
 
DB Cooper said:
When Humpty Dumpty went down, AND we had NO REAL BACKUP QB (only 2 fish out of water) ... I'd have CANNED McDufus on the spot!! That's a 'Fireable' Offense, PERIOD!!

What kind of coach does that, especially when we were somewhat promising. Humpty had already had a great fall several times ... to make matters worse.

I think he will be fired, but sadly, only because he will hurt ticket sales ... fans are fed up with that act!!
You should take a look at all HC’s records when their starting QB goes down. McD is no worse than Harbaugh, Cambell, etc when that happens.
 
Highzenga said:
It’s going to take 10 wins to make the playoffs so we would have to win out. That likely would not happen. I think McDaniel is safe regardless.
I'm figuring that the Dolphins could finish this season at 6-11, with somewhat of an outside shot at 7-10, however I do agree that it might be enough to save Mike McDaniel's head-coaching position going into the 2026 offseason.

In terms of drafting position, that would likely put Miami at around #8-10 overall.
 
The Captain said:
I'm figuring that the Dolphins could finish this season at 6-11, with somewhat of an outside shot at 7-10, however I do agree that it might be enough to save Mike McDaniel's head-coaching position going into the 2026 offseason.

In terms of drafting position, that would likely put Miami at around #8-10 overall.
I think the decision on McD has already been made
 
danmarino7051 said:
You should take a look at all HC’s records when their starting QB goes down. McD is no worse than Harbaugh, Cambell, etc when that happens.
I believe his point was that we should have had more competent backups. He isn't wrong.
 
Mach2 said:
I believe his point was that we should have had more competent backups. He isn't wrong.
Well, there are barely 32 starting caliber QB’s in the NFL, much less enough for each team to have a good back-up.

That’s why no team does well when their starting QB goes down for any length of time.
 
danmarino7051 said:
Well, there are barely 32 starting caliber QB’s in the NFL, much less enough for each team to have a good back-up.

That’s why no team does well when their starting QB goes down for any length of time.
If you're saying the quality of #2 doesn't matter because it's just a bad situation regardless, I disagree. I think an overwhelming majority of knowledgeable ppl would also disagree.
 
danmarino7051 said:
You should take a look at all HC’s records when their starting QB goes down. McD is no worse than Harbaugh, Cambell, etc when that happens.
Depends on the HC, guys like Shanahan and LeFleur were squeezing wins out of their BU's, Cinci still pumping on offense with Flacco. I think the thing that gets me is that McDaniel thought Skylar Thompson was an answer or bringing in Snoop Huntley, a QB that backed up Lamar was an answer. He either cannot identify a guy that can run the system or he doesn't tailor the offense around a BU's strengths.
You are right in that if you have your starting QB you have a chance and we are now going to play a gauntlet of teams with crappy QB's, we should feast.

An example for me would be signing Mac Jones over Wilson, seemed like a much better fit.
 
Mach2 said:
If you're saying the quality of #2 doesn't matter because it's just a bad situation regardless, I disagree. I think an overwhelming majority of knowledgeable ppl would also disagree.
Hell, I want Dan Marino as a stater and Peyton Manning as the backup. I can also crap in one hand and want in the other and let’s see which one gets filled first.

My point isn’t that quality doesn’t matter, my point is the quality is just never really there. Or else we’d see other teams winning with their backups… but we don’t.
 
