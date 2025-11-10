Remaining Schedule and Other Ramblings

It's always one game at a time in the NFL, but the schedule is favorable for Miami featuring four home games (one in Spain) over the final stretch. Washington, New Orleans and the Jets over the next three weeks gives Miami a chance to get to 6-7. If the Dolphins accomplish that, the Monday night game in Pittsburgh could be meaningful. A big if, but 7-7 would make the season interesting.



With the inconsistency we've seen from Miami it's hard to predict more than 3-4 wins remaining, but the last three weeks have been encouraging other than the second half against Baltimore. The young defense, in particular, has really started to come together. Considering the Dolphins have been without Tyreek Hill, Austin Jackson, James Daniels, and Darren Waller on offense, this unit has mostly been pretty good. The run game has also started to emerge. Here's the remaining schedule.



Remaining Schedule

Washington November 16 (in Madrid, Miami officially home, Commanders are 3-7)

New Orleans November 30 (Saints are 2-8)

@ Jets December 7 (Jets are 2-7)

@ Pittsburgh December 15 (Monday Night, Steelers are 5-4)

Cincinnati December 21 (Bengals are 3-6)

Tampa Bay December 28 (Bucs are 6-3)

@ New England January 4 (Patriots are 8-2)



McDaniel and a new GM

If the Dolphins continue their play of the last three weeks, will Mike McDaniel save his job? Is his job even in jeopardy? Whose the next GM?



Draft Implications

If Miami goes 4-3 in the remaining seven games, that puts them at 7-10. That seems realistic. I think 6-7 wins is where the Dolphins ultimately finish. That probably puts them at the bottom half of the top 10 in draft position. Always a chance to trade up, but most likely out of range for players like Mendoza, Reese, Bain, Downs and probably Fano. Who do you think the targets are in the 9-12 range?



MVP

If the season ended today, is there any doubt that Achane is the MVP. At this rate, he may go down as the best draft pick Grier made, and you can see why McDaniel was pounding the table for him. On defense, Brooks is leading the NFL in tackles and has made a lot of big plays for Miami. He's the defensive MVP so far.