 Remaining Season Games: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remaining Season Games:

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
26,631
Reaction score
34,249
Miami absolutely screwed themselves losing to the Titans.

Currently 9-4

Remaining Games:

Jets
Cowboys
Ravens
Bills

No game on that is a guaranteed win. The Jets are the closest to that. Assuming they acutally show up and win then that puts them at

10-4 with remaining games against

Cowboys
Ravens

Realistically they could lose both of those games. Setting up a final game against the Bills.

Miami 10-6

Bills currently 7-6 have:

Cowboys
Chargers
Pats
Dolphins

Their most challenging game is Cowboys. Assuming that’s a loss we could be looking at

Dolphins(9-7 or 10-6) vs Bills(9-7 or 10-6)

THAT IS A POSSIBLE DISASTER SCENARIO.

Titans loss was devastating!!.

In addition to must win against the Jets. Mini has to find a way to win atleast 1 games(Ravens-Preferably or Cowboys) for a 1 game cushion.

It’s also possible the loser of that game doesn’t make the playoffs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom