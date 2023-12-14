Remaining Season Games:

ANUFan
Club Member
Miami absolutely screwed themselves losing to the Titans.
Currently 9-4
Remaining Games:
Jets
Cowboys
Ravens
Bills
No game on that is a guaranteed win. The Jets are the closest to that. Assuming they acutally show up and win then that puts them at
10-4 with remaining games against
Cowboys
Ravens
Realistically they could lose both of those games. Setting up a final game against the Bills.
Miami 10-6
Bills currently 7-6 have:
Cowboys
Chargers
Pats
Dolphins
Their most challenging game is Cowboys. Assuming that’s a loss we could be looking at
Dolphins(9-7 or 10-6) vs Bills(9-7 or 10-6)
THAT IS A POSSIBLE DISASTER SCENARIO.
Titans loss was devastating!!.
In addition to must win against the Jets. Mini has to find a way to win atleast 1 games(Ravens-Preferably or Cowboys) for a 1 game cushion.
It’s also possible the loser of that game doesn’t make the playoffs.
Currently 9-4
Remaining Games:
Jets
Cowboys
Ravens
Bills
No game on that is a guaranteed win. The Jets are the closest to that. Assuming they acutally show up and win then that puts them at
10-4 with remaining games against
Cowboys
Ravens
Realistically they could lose both of those games. Setting up a final game against the Bills.
Miami 10-6
Bills currently 7-6 have:
Cowboys
Chargers
Pats
Dolphins
Their most challenging game is Cowboys. Assuming that’s a loss we could be looking at
Dolphins(9-7 or 10-6) vs Bills(9-7 or 10-6)
THAT IS A POSSIBLE DISASTER SCENARIO.
Titans loss was devastating!!.
In addition to must win against the Jets. Mini has to find a way to win atleast 1 games(Ravens-Preferably or Cowboys) for a 1 game cushion.
It’s also possible the loser of that game doesn’t make the playoffs.