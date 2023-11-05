Remember all of the posters who said Connor Williams would eventually cost us a game?

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Mar 13, 2006
24,931
30,980
New Jersey
They were right.
You also can’t have an errant shot gun snap literally every time you play. Sometimes its been 2 or 3 in a game.Was only a matter of time but you cant give kc a 21 point lead
It hit him I'm the hard. He should have been able to handle thatThat was on Tua. He has to catch that. He moved too quick because he knew pressure was coming
I don’t think so - I need to see it again. Looked like was off to the side and fastThat was on Tua. He has to catch that. He moved too quick because he knew pressure was coming
Both things are trueYou also can’t have an errant shot gun snap literally every time you play. Sometimes its been 2 or 3 in a game.
To be fair we gave KC a 14 point lead. The refs gifted them a TD that was mind boggling. That happens before the 2 minute warning and we challenge it. Worst case we go into half down 14-3. We did not play well today, but the refs gift wrapped the win for KC.Was only a matter of time but you cant give kc a 21 point lead
Wasn't Williams.....that the QB fumbling that snap, it hit him in the hands...They were right.
He did have the yips on that drive for some reason. They never showed the replay but wasn’t Ced Wilson wide open for a TD on 2nd down? I don’t know where the ball wentYeah, not a great snap but Tua has to catch that. I hate to say it but he looked very nervous and afraid to make a mistake on that final drive
Do you think it should have been progress or incomplete?To be fair we gave KC a 14 point lead. The refs gifted them a TD that was mind boggling. That happens before the 2 minute warning and we challenge it. Worst case we go into half down 14-3. We did not play well today, but the refs gift wrapped the win for KC.