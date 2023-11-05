 Remember all of the posters who said Connor Williams would eventually cost us a game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remember all of the posters who said Connor Williams would eventually cost us a game?

I don’t even want to hear it.

Tyreek and his big ass mouth the difference on the scoreboard, and Tua CHOKED a wide open game tying TD.

Not to mention all the drive/momentum killing play calls by Adam Gase.

This team is the biggest frauds in the NFL. 1 and done in the playoffs again. You bet.
 
CaptDolphins said:
Was only a matter of time but you cant give kc a 21 point lead
To be fair we gave KC a 14 point lead. The refs gifted them a TD that was mind boggling. That happens before the 2 minute warning and we challenge it. Worst case we go into half down 14-3. We did not play well today, but the refs gift wrapped the win for KC.
 
NYPhinzFan said:
Yeah, not a great snap but Tua has to catch that. I hate to say it but he looked very nervous and afraid to make a mistake on that final drive
He did have the yips on that drive for some reason. They never showed the replay but wasn’t Ced Wilson wide open for a TD on 2nd down? I don’t know where the ball went
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Do you think it should have been progress or incomplete?
 
