Remember that period with Flores where we dominated bad teams?

dan the fin said: And here comes the chicken little type posts. How about we at least wait till the game is over. If it is bad at the end then you can start your wine fest. Click to expand...

This is why it's the same posts every year because they can't see past the lone tree in front of the entire ****ing post. How about you stop being the chicken little biatch and don't click threads you don't like? There's plenty of HUMBAYA threads you can live at.Let me make it clear for you moron, IF WE WIN THIS GAME THERE'S STILL **** TO WORRY ABOUT. And you think a miraculous 2nd half is gonna reflect the consistent mediocrity against winning teams. Seriously you're an absolute moron if you think my point doesn't stand after a half like thgis regardless of the result.Please go repeat your fence-sitting position somewhere else, God knows how long you've been posting the same **** since 1974. F off you don't like what you read, seriously I don't give a damn about your threads.AGAIN THIS IS A PUBLIC FORUM NOT "MIAMI DOLPHINS OFFICIAL CHEERLEADER/PR MANAGER INCORPORATED".