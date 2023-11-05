 Remember that period with Flores where we dominated bad teams? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remember that period with Flores where we dominated bad teams?

2020, and the glorious choke that cost us a playoff birth. It doesn't feel much different except a far more improved offense that still can't beat good teams but destroys bad ones. Are we the gatekeeperS of the playoff? We are that fighter people hate fighting because they can cost us a title run but they themselves will never have the consistency to get a chance at the title so we are just a scary team in the regular season but never contenders. We are a poor man's Nate Diaz. But at least he puts up fights against good fighters. Hence poor man.
 
yeah happened with gase too

the 3-0 start then we went to new England and did what we are doing today.
 
And here comes the chicken little type posts. How about we at least wait till the game is over. If it is bad at the end then you can start your wine fest.
 
Undefeated against teams below .500, winless against teams above .500. That will still be true in about 2 hours. 5 of our 6 wins are against teams currently in last place in their division. This isn't rocket science.
 
And here comes the chicken little type posts. How about we at least wait till the game is over. If it is bad at the end then you can start your wine fest.
This is why it's the same posts every year because they can't see past the lone tree in front of the entire ****ing post. How about you stop being the chicken little biatch and don't click threads you don't like? There's plenty of HUMBAYA threads you can live at.

Let me make it clear for you moron, IF WE WIN THIS GAME THERE'S STILL **** TO WORRY ABOUT. And you think a miraculous 2nd half is gonna reflect the consistent mediocrity against winning teams. Seriously you're an absolute moron if you think my point doesn't stand after a half like thgis regardless of the result.

Please go repeat your fence-sitting position somewhere else, God knows how long you've been posting the same **** since 1974. F off you don't like what you read, seriously I don't give a damn about your threads.


AGAIN THIS IS A PUBLIC FORUM NOT "MIAMI DOLPHINS OFFICIAL CHEERLEADER/PR MANAGER INCORPORATED".
 
This is why it's the same posts every year because they can't see past the lone tree in front of the entire ****ing post. How about you stop being the chicken little biatch and don't click thread you don't like? There's plenty of HUMBAYA threads you can live at.

Let me make it clear for you moron, IF WE WIN THIS GAME THERE'S STILL **** TO WORRY ABOUT. And you think a miraculous 2nd half is gonna reflect the consistent mediocrity against winning teams. Seriously you're an absolute moron if you think my point doesn't stand after a half like thgis regardless of the result.

Please go repeat your fence-sitting position somewhere else, God knows how long you've been posting the same **** since 1974. F off you don't like what you read, seriously I don't give a damn about your threads,
Moron. I can take a **** right now and it is smarter then you. This stupid post doesn't need a new thread. Post your winny crap in the GDT.
 
Moron. I can take a **** right now and it is smarter then you. This stupid post doesn't need a new thread. Post your winny crap in the GDT.
Will your **** know the difference between then and than? Probably but yeah we need all those McD ****sucking post after a funny interview or pointless blog? Let me see your cheerleading bitchy energy on those threads too. Keep riding that mediocre sausage since the 70's I'm not surprised you have a chick at your PFP. It's always pathetic little men who put girls on pedestals and drool at anything remotely attractive. Go touch grass, and stop stroking it to pictures of women online chicken little.
 
Will your **** know the difference between then and than? Probably but yeah we need all those McD ****sucking post after a funny interview or pointless blog? Let me see your cheerleading bitchy energy on those threads too. Keep riding that mediocre sausage since the 70's I'm not surprised you have a chick at your PFP. It's always pathetic little men who put girls on pedestals and drool at anything remotely attractive. Go touch grass, and stop stroking it to pictures of women online chicken little.
Really another tough guy internet person. Only shows up we things go wrong. There us a GDT for people like you. Try and use it.
 
