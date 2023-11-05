Remember that period with Flores where we dominated bad teams?

The Tannehills Have Eyes
2020, and the glorious choke that cost us a playoff birth. It doesn't feel much different except a far more improved offense that still can't beat good teams but destroys bad ones. Are we the gatekeeperS of the playoff? We are that fighter people hate fighting because they can cost us a title run but they themselves will never have the consistency to get a chance at the title so we are just a scary team in the regular season but never contenders. We are a poor man's Nate Diaz. But at least he puts up fights against good fighters. Hence poor man.