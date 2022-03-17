Remember the 2014 Dolphins and then signing Suh?

I see a lot of negative posts on here and on other sites about all of the players we have signed, with no big names. Remember back in 2014 when we were 8-8 and just missed the playoffs because we had 3 late game collapses on D when we were winning late?



That off season, we gave Suh a mega deal and everyone thought we were playoff bound for sure! We went 6-10 the next year. My point is we just missed the playoffs the last 2 years. We have a new coach with a new offense and we are getting solid players that fit that scheme, not blowing our load on a couple of high priced FA's or trashing our future by throwing multiple picks for players other teams aren't going out of their way to keep for whatever reason.



We are not "one" player away, just like we weren't when we blew our load on Suh. We have instead got better in multiple areas and brought in guys who will fit our new scheme. So when you are pissed that we didn't land the guy you wanted for a stupid amount of money or crazy draft capital, remember what happened to us in 2015.