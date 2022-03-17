 Remember the 2014 Dolphins and then signing Suh? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remember the 2014 Dolphins and then signing Suh?

67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,975
Reaction score
2,941
Location
Tucson, AZ
I see a lot of negative posts on here and on other sites about all of the players we have signed, with no big names. Remember back in 2014 when we were 8-8 and just missed the playoffs because we had 3 late game collapses on D when we were winning late?

That off season, we gave Suh a mega deal and everyone thought we were playoff bound for sure! We went 6-10 the next year. My point is we just missed the playoffs the last 2 years. We have a new coach with a new offense and we are getting solid players that fit that scheme, not blowing our load on a couple of high priced FA's or trashing our future by throwing multiple picks for players other teams aren't going out of their way to keep for whatever reason.

We are not "one" player away, just like we weren't when we blew our load on Suh. We have instead got better in multiple areas and brought in guys who will fit our new scheme. So when you are pissed that we didn't land the guy you wanted for a stupid amount of money or crazy draft capital, remember what happened to us in 2015.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
1,953
Reaction score
2,608
Location
Minnesota
It's not just that. It's the fact that once again, we aren't showing a priority on the o line. We may still get one, we will see. But after the problem being the same year after year, you would think we would at least be rumored to a lot more o line players than we are. Or showing more interest. So far, one player and he is a penalty machine. We need to stop messing around and fix this effing o line no matter what
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
257
Reaction score
769
Location
Tampa FL
We see it every single year. People treat free agency like it's a free-for-all of the best players in the league. In reality, the best players don't hit free agency. Teams should use this time to address holes and add depth, same as the draft. Throwing a ton of money at one or two guys is a fool's errand and rarely pays off
 
67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,975
Reaction score
2,941
Location
Tucson, AZ
eMCee85 said:
It's not just that. It's the fact that once again, we aren't showing a priority on the o line. We may still get one, we will see. But after the problem being the same year after year, you would think we would at least be rumored to a lot more o line players than we are. Or showing more interest. So far, one player and he is a penalty machine. We need to stop messing around and fix this effing o line no matter what
Click to expand...
I hear you on the OL, but we did sign a scheme fit already there. Also the type of blocking in McDaniel's scheme requires OL that are athletic and can move and pull, and have the IQ and discipline to handle a lot of motion. It is not just about signing a big name, if they do not fit the scheme. I agree though OL has been the biggest issue a decade plus.
 
