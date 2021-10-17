Remember the Eagles have our 1st this year…

Burt Macklin said: Jesus Christ enough with this. If we were a 10-6 team again this season (10-7 whatever), we'd be picking higher than 15th. I have no problem with betting on yourself.



Grier is not the one who is laying the egg every week. This is a coaching collapse by Flores. Grier's picks are ****, but that trade was logical. We finished better than SF last season, why not assume you'll do it again? They aren't world beaters so far or playoff hopefuls. Grier didn't expect our team would lose the ability to compete in almost every game.



Hindsight is 20/20, especially for critical FinFans

lolGrier is a joke. He’s been apart of a dysfunctional franchise for 20 years, coming up through quite likely the worst scouting department in the league. He found a way to navigate the corporate world to the point he made his way to the top. He f*cked our rebuild, which was the best chance this team has had in more than a decade to right the ship. Iggy and AJ in the 1st in 2020 — are you kidding me? Inability to draft quality lineman. Consistent ignoring of a bell cow RB to help your young QB.And now, as the cherry on top, he’s traded away our 1st, so even though we might be the worst team in the league, we won’t get a top draft position.