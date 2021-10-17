Remember the Eagles have our 1st this year…

Tua or Death
Because Chris Grier thought he was playing 3D chess when really he was just clowning himself.
Jesus Christ enough with this. If we were a 10-6 team again this season (10-7 whatever), we'd be picking higher than 15th. I have no problem with betting on yourself.
And I'm sure they'll be laughing all the way up until the draft when they'll be picking 1 or 2. I'm sure Det is going win a couple to help them out.
lol
Grier is not the one who is laying the egg every week. This is a coaching collapse by Flores. Grier's picks are ****, but that trade was logical. We finished better than SF last season, why not assume you'll do it again? They aren't world beaters so far or playoff hopefuls. Grier didn't expect our team would lose the ability to compete in almost every game.
Hindsight is 20/20, especially for critical FinFans
He's done nothing so far
At least the Eagles aren't good either.