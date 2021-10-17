 Remember the Eagles have our 1st this year… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remember the Eagles have our 1st this year…

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,956
Reaction score
8,458
Location
Allentown, Pa
I went from ecstatic to depressed after hearing about the SF and subsequent PHL trades last year. We threw away a gift.

That’s something you do for a QB.

That’s something you do for an elite prospect who is a final piece.

We did it with a below average roster, for a WR (who I won’t hold it against because I like him). In the value world we lost big time.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,119
Reaction score
1,381
Location
St Louis, Missouri
Tua or Death said:
Because Chris Grier thought he was playing 3D chess when really he was just clowning himself.
Click to expand...
Jesus Christ enough with this. If we were a 10-6 team again this season (10-7 whatever), we'd be picking higher than 15th. I have no problem with betting on yourself.

Grier is not the one who is laying the egg every week. This is a coaching collapse by Flores. Grier's picks are ****, but that trade was logical. We finished better than SF last season, why not assume you'll do it again? They aren't world beaters so far or playoff hopefuls. Grier didn't expect our team would lose the ability to compete in almost every game.

Hindsight is 20/20, especially for critical FinFans
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
9,196
Reaction score
16,722
Location
Boise, ID
Tua or Death said:
Because Chris Grier thought he was playing 3D chess when really he was just clowning himself.
Click to expand...
And I'm sure they'll be laughing all the way up until the draft when they'll be picking 1 or 2. I'm sure Det is going win a couple to help them out.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,741
Reaction score
2,329
Location
Canada
Burt Macklin said:
Jesus Christ enough with this. If we were a 10-6 team again this season (10-7 whatever), we'd be picking higher than 15th. I have no problem with betting on yourself.

Grier is not the one who is laying the egg every week. This is a coaching collapse by Flores. Grier's picks are ****, but that trade was logical. We finished better than SF last season, why not assume you'll do it again? They aren't world beaters so far or playoff hopefuls. Grier didn't expect our team would lose the ability to compete in almost every game.

Hindsight is 20/20, especially for critical FinFans
Click to expand...
lol

Grier is a joke. He’s been apart of a dysfunctional franchise for 20 years, coming up through quite likely the worst scouting department in the league. He found a way to navigate the corporate world to the point he made his way to the top. He f*cked our rebuild, which was the best chance this team has had in more than a decade to right the ship. Iggy and AJ in the 1st in 2020 — are you kidding me? Inability to draft quality lineman. Consistent ignoring of a bell cow RB to help your young QB.

And now, as the cherry on top, he’s traded away our 1st, so even though we might be the worst team in the league, we won’t get a top draft position.
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
2,105
Reaction score
967
Location
Lehigh Valley, PA
You DO NOT double down on yourself and keep the SF pick and trade your own when your team has this many holes and you benched your young QB multiple times the year before.

You hedge. If you suck, you have a top10 pick and can look at QBs again OR a true LT. You could also use that pick as a bargaining chip if you still want Watson. If you don't suck, the pick would be no different than where SF was expected to pick, so it's a wash.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,306
Reaction score
3,318
Location
Home
It sucks but the biggest move that Ross needs to make any the end of this season is to hire a real NFL executive to run his team. Let that person hire a new GM and head coach. Only thing left for us this season is to root against the 49ers every week.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
17,865
Reaction score
6,763
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
I really don’t care and don’t want to be reminded of this every 10 minutes until the draft in April. WE ALL KNOW THE EAGLES HAVE THE OUR FIRST ROUND PICK AND CANT CHANGE IT. LET IT GO!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom