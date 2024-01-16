Remember the good old days....

Ahh , the good old days, post Marino. The last 25 years....

We had crappy running backs except for Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams.

We had below average WR group, and Brian Hartline was our No 1, we traded for David Boston, we had not playing Fuller

Our TE were slow as heavy grade oil.

Our O line was crappy except for decent stints from Long, Pouncey and Soliai.

We have had no mlb since Zach. David Long is good, but the rest of the time, mostly rubbish.

Our DEs now are great, and we had JT and Cam Wake.

Our Defensive front is among the leagues best, so thats a positive.

Our CBs are very very good, but X is getting on and should be a cut or trade come next year.

Yeah, remember the gool old days where we finished out of the playoffs.

Remember when Sporano - God rest his soul - was happy with a fg. Loved the fist pump.

We had Cam Cameron. Mr 1-15. Adam Gase--Mr Crazy eyes. 1 playoff appearance with Joey Harrington as QB. Flores the QB killer.....

Remember when we were irrelevant.



Remember when us fans were really down because Miami were crap?



Now look what we have.

A league leading QB in passing yards. Top 5 in nearly every other category stat wise. Led the team to the playoffs 2 years in a row.

Possibly the best WR combo in the league, tyreek leading the league in yards. Waddle 3 years over 1000 yards. Miami's best WR combo since Clayton and Duper,

Running backs the led the league in TD;s and the other in YPC as a rookie.

On O line that has improved in every aspect of the game and is now quite good. Certainly better than most O lines that Miami have mustered over the past 15 years.

Our D line is great, but Injuries killed our end of season.

Our LB's have been very very good all year, but again, injuries killed the season

Our DB's have been great when Ramsey played, but still injuries at the end of the season has been a killer.

A rookie HC who has coached the team to the playoffs 2 years in a row. When was the last time that happened? The Shula years. The Marino Years. 2 of the greatest names in the NFL.



Look at all the positives above. Yet still people are not happy. People blame Tua and want him gone. People blame the coach and want him gone. They blame the O line, the defence, Grier, Ross. I read somewhere - prolly a FB dolphins site where people said they would prefer a 6-11 campaign over an 11-6 campaign. Really? Fans want a losing season. Fans don't want to see their teams winning? We made the playoffs again. Sure we were knocked out in the first round again. People want to blame the coach and QB. When the team wins, the TEAM wins. When the team losses, the TEAM loses. I blame the injuries that Miami have had this year, but in particular the last 4 weeks.



If you all want to go back to the poor play and coaching Miami have had before Tua, Hill, Waddle, Mostert, Achane, Armstrong, Williams, Wilkins, Sieler, Long, Phillips, Chubb, Ramsey, X and McDaniel all came to the team and have built the Dolphins to what they are now, fine, but it's not going too happen whilst this core is together.



I support the team.