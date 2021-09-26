 Remember the Poster Who Said Brissett > Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remember the Poster Who Said Brissett > Tua

I could care less about the guy who said whatever, but agree, with tua we win.
 
Marino2.0 said:
I mean, maybe. QB doesn’t really matter with playcalling like this. We don’t throw the ball past the first down marker until we’re in desperation mode.
Its possible he would have taken some mid-range/deep shots instead of some of the checkdowns Brissett threw. We had guys open.
 
I don’t know if we win or not. W Austin Jackson holding and false starting all over the field I don’t think we win anything. This guy is Dallas Thomas bad.
 
The oline actually did much better than Lst week. Brissett had time to throw but he doesn't have great touch and isn't accurate
 
Who cares what a poster says, it’s not thread worthy. IMO both Tua and Brissett are equally bad. I didn’t think for a moment that anything would have been different with Tua out there.
 
it doesn't matter who the QB is when your choices are brissett and tua. the staff is a fail. the GM is a fail. its week 4 and this team is already looking at what they can do to take that next step in 2022.
 
