Remember the sky isn't falling!

We're only a couple hours away from the start of another Dolphins football season, and optimism is definitely trending upward. I haven't been this excited for the season to start in a long time. It's always especially exciting for me when we play the Patriots since I've lived in the Boston area my whole life and the banter between me and friends picks up considerably. To pick up a victory week 1, and on top of that to win back to back games against them would be a big statement.The whole point of the post though is just a friendly reminder that this is week 1. Win, lose, Tie try to keep that in perspective during , and most certainly after the game. Celebrate a dominant win, heavily critique a poorly played loss. All in all, remember that this is week 1. This single game will not define our season just as the first 7 games last year did not define that season. So before you begin to type up that post about how "X,Y and Z need to be fired" or "This player is trash, why did we draft them" or even the overly optimistic "We're now Super bowl favorites!" take a deep breath and keep everything in perspective. It's a long season ahead of us, lets support this team and do our parts as a fans in motivating this team to keep moving forward and improving week in and week out.As always I look forward to sharing this seasons journey with all of you, the FinHeaven community always provides a wide range of invaluable perspectives and discussions that add to the fan experience and can give unique insight and knowledge to even the most seasoned fan. Appreciate all the mods and admins who keep things running and of course thank you to Henrik for keeping this site up and constantly improving it. I encourage anyone who enjoys FH to donate a few bucks his way.