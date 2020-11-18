Remember Vic Fangio?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Now Denver’s head coach. Before Miami hired Flores, Miami was interested in Fangio. But apparently there was a mutual agreement between Miami and Fangio to not interview. I’m hearing on a few dolphins podcasts that it was really just Fangio not being interested and thought he was too good of coach to even interview for the Miami job. “Miami used the mutual agreement to not interview to save face” lol whatever the reason I’m glad things played out the way they did. Not a Fangio fan at all. Funny that he’ll probably get fired this year while Miami continues to get better.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Dolph N.Fan said:
This is the first that I've heard about Miami's keen interest in Fangio, who is a good Defense guy. However, in case it isn't obvious, we've ended up landing the right guy in Brian Flores. Time will tell but this was perhaps the very best decision that Mr Ross has made since purchasing the Miami Dolphins.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

spiketex said:
That decision was Mister Grier's!

4mvy3s.jpg
 
John813

John813

Not a fan of Vic, but the Broncos are stuck in Elway-purgatory of picking crappy QBs.

Add in losing their best player for the year, the Broncos issues IMO don't all fall on him. Elway is a big part of their slump but him acquiring Manning for their SB win will give him all the leash he wants.
Now, I don't see anything special in him and I'm glad he didn't come here.

Seems Flores is really building something special here. And 2019 went well enough where we could take a franchise QB.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

So many Drew Lock fans before that particular draft, so few to be found today.
 
TheWozz

TheWozz

There were rumors a few years ago that Elway would run for gov or senator. If he's thinking of doing that, he needs to move on from the Donks and pursue it while there are voters that remember him as #7.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Dolph N.Fan said:
Talk about dodging a bullet.....
 
