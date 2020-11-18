Remember Vic Fangio?

Now Denver’s head coach. Before Miami hired Flores, Miami was interested in Fangio. But apparently there was a mutual agreement between Miami and Fangio to not interview. I’m hearing on a few dolphins podcasts that it was really just Fangio not being interested and thought he was too good of coach to even interview for the Miami job. “Miami used the mutual agreement to not interview to save face” lol whatever the reason I’m glad things played out the way they did. Not a Fangio fan at all. Funny that he’ll probably get fired this year while Miami continues to get better.