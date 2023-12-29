Remember When Harbaugh Extended a Rushing Record vs Vangio?

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 32,519
- Reaction score
- 34,319
- Location
- Columbus, OH
On the final play of the Ravens’ bruising 23-7 win over the Broncos on Sunday, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh elected to run the ball instead of taking a knee to drain the clock.
With Lamar Jackson’s five-yard rush to cap the action at Empower Field, the Ravens finished with 102 yards on the ground and tied the NFL record for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing at 43.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh makes no apologies for extending 100-yard rushing streak on final play of Baltimore’s rout of Broncos
On the final play of the Ravens’ bruising 23-7 win over the Broncos on Sunday, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh elected to run the ball instead of taking a knee to drain the clock.
www.denverpost.com
Broncos' Fangio bashes Ravens' record attempt
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio bashed Baltimore's pursuit of a decades-old rushing record for consecutive 100-yard games in the final seconds of the Ravens' 23-7 win. "I thought it was kind of bulls---. I expected it from them," said Fangio.
www.espn.com
Vangio was not happy. He won't say it but I know he gotta be cooking up something good to get the last laugh vs Jackson and Harbaugh
"I thought it was kind of bulls---. I expected it from them,'' Fangio said. "Thirty-seven years of pro ball I've never seen anything like that ... but it was to be expected, and we expected it.''