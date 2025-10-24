 Remember When Miami Had A Chance To Be in the AFC South? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remember When Miami Had A Chance To Be in the AFC South?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
37,634
Reaction score
43,731
Location
Columbus, OH
www.nytimes.com

The Dolphins had the option to join the AFC South. Revisiting what could have been

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were frequent postseason combatants in the realigned NFL. But they could have been even more frequent.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

I just think it’s funny a lot of fans think Miami would be winning division titles if they were in the South when they always lose to Indianapolis, Houston and Tennessee lol Truth is no one would care about being in the South if Miami was winning the East every so often
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom