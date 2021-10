Running backs just aren't like that anymore. Tennesse's D.Henry is probably the closest thing to an Ol School running back you'll see in the league anymore. I loved that era and love those kinds of backs. If i'm being honest it's one of the reason's i'm not a huge Gaskin fan. I mean compare him as a RB to someone like RW?



RW would run over guys and have guys terrified to tackle him.



Players of this era like Gaskins? The Zack and Urlacher, and Lewis of that era would dominate those kinds of RB.