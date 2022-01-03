 Remember when we had the best receiving corps and waddle was the only big question mark? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Remember when we had the best receiving corps and waddle was the only big question mark?

Oh the good old days! The receiving corps was stacked, it was August and we were worried waddle wouldn't be any great addition.

Fast forward and I don't know that there's 3 correct receivers that make it on the roster next year. My three would be waddle, parker and Hollins.

Fuller - no need to comment
Williams - really disappointing. He flashed so hard pre injury
Wilson - not as fast as he once was
Grant - good luck with Chicago (nice punt return tho)
Ford - admire his grit to keep fighting for a job but gotta move on

What a sobering thought about this once lauded and high hopes corps.
 
Parker is my favorite Miami Dolphin, but I'm really at the point I was with Tannehill.

I think he can be a damn fine player, but he might need a change of scenery...or a change of medical staff to be more precise.
 
They are what I thought they were except Waddle is better than I expected, and Fuller is a b****

All the others are what I expected, and the expectations were low
 
Uh no hardly stacked - DVP is a third - Hollins a 5th

Fulller injury prone
Wilson, Grant, Lynn Bowden JR really just jags

Only Waddle is bonafide threat
 
Miami really needs to add another high round wide receiver in next year's draft, along with a 2nd round running back.
 
I'm sure some folks in here thought we had the best receiving corps before this season but that was proven wrong. We need to draft a good receiver.
 
I think things would’ve been different if Fuller was opposite Waddle and Parker. But who the hell knows I thought the same with Wilson. This offense right now is a cluster****, there’s blame to go all around starting with the QB. Not one player on that offense deserves praise, but it also doesn’t mean they need to just get rid of everyone and start over.
 
They need to change the offensive scheme, pick up a couple of Receivers, a big tough running back, and a couple of O linemen. I’m sick of the gimmick plays.
 
Wilson lol he was supposed to replace Jarvis Landry dude never broke 400 yards for us. I rather have paid Landry than distribute the money between Wilson and Fuller or any other scrub WR we've had since. That worked out well.
 
Yes, If things were not the same, they would indeed be different......lol.

I agree though. I expected Fuller to come in and be a productive NFL receiver.
I expected Wilson to be better. Not a 30 snap per game guy, but a "package" guy.
 
