Remember when we had the best receiving corps and waddle was the only big question mark?

Oh the good old days! The receiving corps was stacked, it was August and we were worried waddle wouldn't be any great addition.



Fast forward and I don't know that there's 3 correct receivers that make it on the roster next year. My three would be waddle, parker and Hollins.



Fuller - no need to comment

Williams - really disappointing. He flashed so hard pre injury

Wilson - not as fast as he once was

Grant - good luck with Chicago (nice punt return tho)

Ford - admire his grit to keep fighting for a job but gotta move on



What a sobering thought about this once lauded and high hopes corps.