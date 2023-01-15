Remembering my dad’s words to me

When I was growing up my dad loved football but never really rooted for a team. Back then no Sunday Ticket or ESPN. We watched either the Jets or Giants. Jets played Dolphins #22 was Mercury Morris loved his name and number. Asked Dad if he would be Ok if I rooted for the Phins…….his words “You root for whoever you want but root for them thru good times and bad. Always stays true fan”. Between my Phins, Rutgers, Mets and Rangers my loyalty has been tested but I have stayed a true fan. We have waited a long time to see a playoff game and even longer to see a win. Let’s get it done! Love ya and miss ya Dad❤️