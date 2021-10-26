Reminder: the sports media is sus.

Everyone knows the main stream media is full of crap. Owned, bought and paid for by corporate interests. Many of us who are experienced in the financial markets know the financial media is also completely bogus, bought and paid for by hedge-fund managers and investment banks.



So ask yourself why would the sports media be any different?



“We have it from a source inside the Dolphins front office that Miami is desperate to sign Watson”

… yeah, ok maybe? Or were you talking to an agent while literally standing in the Dolphins front office?

“A player inside the Dolphins locker room has told us that Flores hates Tua so much that he has a dart board in his office with Tua’s picture on it”

… really? is that so? Or perhaps you’re just looking for clicks or maybe you are pushing someone’s agenda…?



This is not a defense of Flores or Tua or the team in general, it’s a warning not believe everything you read in the media. No matter what media it is. If the CEO of a Wall Street hedge fund can get a financial reporter to pump the stocks he wants by slipping that reporter a debit card loaded with $20k over lunch, then you can be sure a big shot agent like Drew Rosenhaus can do the same thing with a sports reporter.



Just because something sounds or feels right doesn’t mean it’s true.