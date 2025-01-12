 reminder we are not the only team to get a black eye | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

reminder we are not the only team to get a black eye

B

Byars4Pres

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 15, 2024
Messages
149
Reaction score
152
Age
63
Location
Lawton Oklahoma
its easy for me to feel sorry for my self after our playoff woes , but good golly ms molly what happen las night. The Chargers. are they suffering from dolphinitist known and the playoff losing blues ? for those that are jumping off the ledges Miami isn't the only team to struggle. sure we have the longest playoff drought but I am encouraging you people we can get over the hump with all the firings if fin fans took all their stuff and tossed it outside MR Ross 's office door and show him pictures of other teams actions maybe he will wake up. However Ross is blind so i dont expect it. but one can still dream so so dont give up yet folks.
I saw the Chargers kicker screw up and Yikes and as for the Steelers coach I believe he will be made a scapegoat so we should pressure Ross anyways.

Hang in there guys
now i am going on a chasing women spree any advice ?
 
There are lots of parallels between the two for sure and watching that beatdown triggered my Dolphins ineptness PTSD right down to the QB who looked like he had never played a snap of football for most of the game and a defense that defended nobody
If the Chargers had just worn Dolphins gear it would have seemed so "normal" for a 1st round playoff game
 
Who cares about chargers. Stick to Dolphins. We got are own problems in miami. Wildcard spot in afc is joke.
 
Byars4Pres said:
its easy for me to feel sorry for my self after our playoff woes , but good golly ms molly what happen las night. The Chargers. are they suffering from dolphinitist known and the playoff losing blues ? for those that are jumping off the ledges Miami isn't the only team to struggle. sure we have the longest playoff drought but I am encouraging you people we can get over the hump with all the firings if fin fans took all their stuff and tossed it outside MR Ross 's office door and show him pictures of other teams actions maybe he will wake up. However Ross is blind so i dont expect it. but one can still dream so so dont give up yet folks.
I saw the Chargers kicker screw up and Yikes and as for the Steelers coach I believe he will be made a scapegoat so we should pressure Ross anyways.

Hang in there guys
now i am going on a chasing women spree any advice ?
Click to expand...


Don't tell them you're a Dolphins fan 😅

I don't think Ross is blind, but he is definitely complacent. He's a business man, and as long as the Dolphins are profitable I doubt he'll feel any real sense of urgency. He also has other avenues to bring in revenue through Hard Rock, which probably adds to his complaceny with the Dolphins.
 
I agree. We're quick to crucify our team, coach, players....while putting others on a pedestal. I don't think too many people expected the Chargers to lose that badly or even lose at all (myself included).

The reality is that we aren't that different. Good teams have bad days. Lots of games get decided by a few plays. Seasons can be decided by a couple games.

I mean, we're about to watch Josh Allen choke at home to a lesser team with a rookie QB. 😂

It is what it is. Any given Sunday!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom