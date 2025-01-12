reminder we are not the only team to get a black eye

its easy for me to feel sorry for my self after our playoff woes , but good golly ms molly what happen las night. The Chargers. are they suffering from dolphinitist known and the playoff losing blues ? for those that are jumping off the ledges Miami isn't the only team to struggle. sure we have the longest playoff drought but I am encouraging you people we can get over the hump with all the firings if fin fans took all their stuff and tossed it outside MR Ross 's office door and show him pictures of other teams actions maybe he will wake up. However Ross is blind so i dont expect it. but one can still dream so so dont give up yet folks.

I saw the Chargers kicker screw up and Yikes and as for the Steelers coach I believe he will be made a scapegoat so we should pressure Ross anyways.



Hang in there guys

now i am going on a chasing women spree any advice ?