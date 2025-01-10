Reminder!! We Could Have Had Dan Campbell!!

Rex Mundi
I actually forgot that Dan was on our staff from 2011-2015 as a TE's coach then became our interim HC when Philbin was fired in 2015. He had a 5-7 record as interim Fins HC.
Dan interviewed for the HC, but the Dolphins gave the job to Adam Gase (what a joke) who had no HC experience whatsoever coming from the Bears. This happened 5 days after...wait for..Chris Grier was hired as our GM!! I am not sure if CG had influence on that decision but if so, this was the first of his many blunders as GM!! Campbell left the Dolphins when we didn't hire him as HC and Sean Payton quickly snatched him up as an assistant (Payton knows talent)!
We could have had Dan Campbell:
We could have had Dan Campbell:
- A former very good NFL player: 114 NFL starts (has been in the trenches and is respected by his players)
- Strong Disciplinarian: would not tolerate the current Dolphin culture as it is today.
- Good communicator: You know where you stand with him! He's not a BS kind of person!
- No personal issues!
- He has turned an abysmal Detroit organizing from one of the worst to one of the best in the NFL in less than 4 seasons!!
- A little weasel with no NFL experience (he has to be validated by buddying up to his players because they don't respect him).
- Demands no accountability of players.
- Does not enforce any discipline of his players.
- Terrible communicator (bumbles and stumbles around) You never get a straight answer with this guy!
- Indecisive game day coach (can't get plays in time, and his time out usage is horrific).
- Public knowledge that he had alcohol issues prior to hiring him!
- Dolphin's ship and organization are sinking fast with this guy at the helm!