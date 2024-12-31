Reminder!! We could have Had Justin Herbert!!

Flashback to the 2020 NFL draft. I never yelled at the TV louder than when the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagavailoa as the #5 overall pick with Justin Hebert then selected next at #6!!



What were we thinking?? We pass on a kid that is 6'6" 230 lbs. with no injury history at Oregon, is faster (rushed for 3 TDs in the Rose Bowl his Senior year), and bigger than Josh Allen with and absolute cannon for an arm!! He threw for 10,541 yards in a strong PAC 12 conference.



What did we get instead? We get a small 6' 1" (maybe...I think that is exaggerated) 225 lb. (call that a little chubby at his height) slow running, weak arm QB who is left-handed. I don't care what you say, left-handed QBs are challenging in any offense because everything is backwards from the norm in any system. On top of that, he is coming in with major injury issues. (1) Surgery on a high ankle sprain in 2019 (2) Broken Nose in 2019, (3) Concussion in 2019 (4) Major surgery to Dislocated and Broken Hip Bone Socket in 2019!!! All these injuries happened only months before we drafted this guy!!!



Now that what have we seen in the results of these 2 QBs? What do the Dolphins and the Chargers have to show?



Dolphins - Nothing from Tua but injury plagued mediocre seasons.



Chargers - Herbert is on his way to a Hall of Fame Career!! He just passed Payton Mannings record for most career passing yards by a QB in his first five seasons. Only he, Payton and Wilson have every thrown for 3000+ and 20+ TDs per year in the first five seasons ever in the history of the NFL!! Dan Marino our greatest QB ever doesn't have those numbers in the first five season!! Add to that, Herbert put up those numbers with very few weapons to throw to, I think Keenan Allen was his best weapon. Imagine if Herbert had Tyreek, Waddle and Janu right now. He is getting it done currently with Josh Palmer, DJ Shark, Quenten Johnston, Ladd McConkey and No TE to speak of?? Chargers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs!!



Frustrating doesn't begin to express how I feel about the Dolphins absolute inability to recognize talent in drafts year after year! You would hope that maybe they could get lucky one time!! I think throwing darts at names on a board would generate more success than they have had in the last 30 years!