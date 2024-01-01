Replace Gase with McDaniel .... Screen Pass Carousel

E30M3
Dolphins' Gase to use short-pass offense to avoid QB hits
Miami Dolphins first-year head coach Adam Gase has a reputation for passing the ball, but that doesn't mean he plans to only go for deep passes.The Dolphins have been using a high number of screen passes, dump-offs, and short-to-intermediate pass routes through training camp. While some coaches...
www.thescore.com
And so the carousel goes round and round and round and....
This has all happened in the past few weeks. Gone are the creative plays, gone are the deep routes (did we even call one deep pass to Hill yesterday?).
I have to watch the game on TV to confirm a few things I saw live, but I'm pretty sure I saw the same 6 play calls all game. 2 of them being screens, 2 of them being runs up the middle, 1 being the outside pitch and the last being a pass over the middle. That's it. Screens were probably 60% of the time, it was disgusting.
We have reverted back to the time of Gase and Tannehill.