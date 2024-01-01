 Replace Gase with McDaniel .... Screen Pass Carousel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Replace Gase with McDaniel .... Screen Pass Carousel

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
8,865
Reaction score
20,445
Location
SD / MD / FL
www.thescore.com

Dolphins' Gase to use short-pass offense to avoid QB hits

Miami Dolphins first-year head coach Adam Gase has a reputation for passing the ball, but that doesn't mean he plans to only go for deep passes.The Dolphins have been using a high number of screen passes, dump-offs, and short-to-intermediate pass routes through training camp. While some coaches...
www.thescore.com www.thescore.com

And so the carousel goes round and round and round and....

This has all happened in the past few weeks. Gone are the creative plays, gone are the deep routes (did we even call one deep pass to Hill yesterday?).

I have to watch the game on TV to confirm a few things I saw live, but I'm pretty sure I saw the same 6 play calls all game. 2 of them being screens, 2 of them being runs up the middle, 1 being the outside pitch and the last being a pass over the middle. That's it. Screens were probably 60% of the time, it was disgusting.

We have reverted back to the time of Gase and Tannehill.
 
OGMarinofan said:
I don’t see much difference. Hell, take Hill out the game and it’s Gase 2.0
Click to expand...
You don’t see the difference between having a top 5 offense and having a bottom 10 offense? Go get your eyes checked you
Might be legally blind.
 
Last edited:
superphin said:
The thing about rankings is they are based on a season of play and not just the most current game or your worst games.
Click to expand...

Are you blind or just got your head in the samd. I’ve seen your fantasy post before. It is wild how far people live in the clouds. Miami absolutely sucks. All phases of this team is soft. Buffalo as much as I hate those bastards, they are going to walk all over this “top 5 team”
 
It’s hard to run an offence when you have 3 inferior linemen that you can’t trust to hold up for 2.5 seconds in pass protection. It’s really that simple.

Do you think McDaniel wants to call all these screen plays? You saw the offence we ran last season and early this season. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that the interior line has caused all the changes.
 
The ranking is fools gold most of the stats were mined versus bad teams

How did the offense do against KC? Philly?buffalo? Baltimore?

Exactly. It's a gimmick. He's been figured out so now it's screen pass central.
 
OGMarinofan said:
Are you blind or just got your head in the samd. I’ve seen your fantasy post before. It is wild how far people live in the clouds. Miami absolutely sucks. All phases of this team is soft. Buffalo as much as I hate those bastards, they are going to walk all over this “top 5 team”
Click to expand...
No I just have above average common sense. I know enough to know McDaniel offense is significantly better than Gases. Tell me weere we even beating the bad teams consistently with Gase?

I never said they were a top 5 team I said they had a top 5 offense which they do. It’s undisputable but here we are because you’d rather bitch than acknowledge facts sounds about right for the time we live in.
 
OGMarinofan said:
I’m a realist, and there are a ton of you who live in fantasy land. Just wait for Buffalo prime time and then wild card game in Arrowhead
Click to expand...
I think lemmings are more likely to live in fantasy land than fans who know how to control their emotions after a loss. Don't you?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom