Replacements for X, Wilkins, Hunt, Berrios, Ogbah, Wilson in the draft

21. DB Terrion Arnold - Alabama - I think Mitchell and Wiggins have surpassed Arnold in the DB rankings and he might still be available here. If we don't have a good DB opposite Ramsey, then our defense is going to suck.
55. DT Braden Fiske - FSU - He was one of the best performing D-linemen at the combine and he had a good Senior Bowl.
156. OG Brandon Coleman - TCU - He had a very good combine. He has the size and athleticism to replace Hunt.
185. WR Malik Washington - Virginia - He had 111 receptions last year and he is a good return specialist. He could be a replacement for Berrios.
199. DE Myles Cole - Texas Tech - We have to address DE in the draft and Free Agency.
238. RB Tyrone Tracy - Purdue - Wilson might be a salary cap casualty and Mostert is frequently injured.
