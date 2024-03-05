 Replacements for X, Wilkins, Hunt, Berrios, Ogbah, Wilson in the draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Replacements for X, Wilkins, Hunt, Berrios, Ogbah, Wilson in the draft

21. DB Terrion Arnold - Alabama - I think Mitchell and Wiggins have surpassed Arnold in the DB rankings and he might still be available here. If we don't have a good DB opposite Ramsey, then our defense is going to suck.

55. DT Braden Fiske - FSU - He was one of the best performing D-linemen at the combine and he had a good Senior Bowl.

156. OG Brandon Coleman - TCU - He had a very good combine. He has the size and athleticism to replace Hunt.

185. WR Malik Washington - Virginia - He had 111 receptions last year and he is a good return specialist. He could be a replacement for Berrios.

199. DE Myles Cole - Texas Tech - We have to address DE in the draft and Free Agency.

238. RB Tyrone Tracy - Purdue - Wilson might be a salary cap casualty and Mostert is frequently injured.
 
I know, the title shows '5.' Only 4

JPJ OC
Xavier Worthy WR
Graham Barton OL
Troy Fautanu OL
 
I will be extremely surprised if they take a CB in the first round. They will likely lose Hunt and Williams in free agency and right now they only have 2 starters from the OL last year under contract.

I believe they will use their pick in the first round on the top offensive lineman on their board with that pick.
 
