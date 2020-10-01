Report: Byron Jones trending to return for Week 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks

NewEngland Fin
Miami Dolphins star cornerback Byron Jones missed last week’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury.

However, the corner says he feels “really good” as he returned to Dolphins practice.

He also didn’t rule out a return to the field this week.

dolphinnation.com

'Deep
To say that we could use him this week, would be an understatement.
 
