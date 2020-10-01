Danny68
Miami Dolphins star cornerback Byron Jones missed last week’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury.
However, the corner says he feels “really good” as he returned to Dolphins practice.
He also didn’t rule out a return to the field this week.
Report: Byron Jones Trending to Return for Week 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks
