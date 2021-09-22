 Report: Dolphins making a change on offensive line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Report: Dolphins making a change on offensive line

fugawzi

“Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is expected to insert second-round pick Liam Eichenberg into the lineup at left guard. Solomon Kindley would go to the bench after starting the first two games of the season…

The report indicates the team has also mulled moving Jackson to left guard, shifting right guard Robert Hunt to right tackle, and putting Eichenberg at right tackle with Jesse Davis taking over at left guard. All options reportedly remain on the table should the line continue to struggle way it did against the Bills in last Sunday’s 35-0 loss.”

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Dolphins making a change on offensive line - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are reportedly making a change to their starting lineup on offense. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is expected to insert second-round pick Liam Eichenberg into the lineup at left guard. Solomon Kindley would go to the bench after starting the first two games...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
T

tommyp

i'm not a coach but........... shouldn't jesse davis be the first one to see the bench. didn't watch a replay of the game because i had already thrown up enough but was kindley worse than davis or jackson???
 
vcip

FinfanInBuffalo said:
I am SO SICK of the OL juggling........ 10 years of this nonsense. Another year of massive personnel and/or position juggling. It is embarrassing. Every OL scout and coach should be fired.
We had a very solid legit NFL player with big upside capable young LT as a gift to work off of and if we had added Flowers and Karras to him then Hunt at RT and insert a RG I would imagine a pretty good line
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Was Kindley the weak link? Eichenberg's mobility could help Jackson. We'll see.
 
Dolph N.Fan

tommyp said:
i'm not a coach but........... shouldn't jesse davis be the first one to see the bench. didn't watch a replay of the game because i had already thrown up enough but was kindley worse than davis or jackson???
Bench Davis. If fact Jackson needs benched too. Don’t need more of this:

EA17B83C-D276-4986-A39C-94D00864D481.jpeg
 
Archaeopteryx

Archaeopteryx

Oh good. The legendary and time honored Dolphins strategy of, “let’s see if this magically fixes things”.
 
Delvin

They threw so much crap at the wall to see if anything sticks. Looking at you Isaiah Wilson. How about getting someone who is above average with experience?

I guess that was Karras and Flowers. Dieter is holding his own, so if you had Karras you could move Dieter somewhere else. The lack of depth is just inexcusable.
 
